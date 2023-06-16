Cork boss Shane Ronayne: It doesn't get much tougher Galway in Pearse Stadium

CORK get their TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship round-robin series underway tomorrow.

They travel to Pearse Stadium to take on the Tribeswomen at 7.30pm, in what will be a tough opener for the Rebels.

In their league meeting earlier in the year, at the same venue, the home side proved too strong and came out on top by 1-15 to 4-4. Over the hour they were just about deserving winners, but the weather conditions on the day certainly played a part.

Have no doubt they will be cheered on by a big home support tomorrow night and the Rebels will be well outnumbered in that regard.

While TV has a part to play in the timing of games you have to question playing this game at 7.30pm on a Saturday night.

For travelling fans who opt to travel up and down on the day it will mean midnight at least return home and for some even longer with a large share of their support from West Cork.

Cork supporters at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

But that’s not something the Cork can do anything about at this stage and for manager Shane Ronayne and his side all they can do is focus on the task at hand.

He has taken on Galway now a few times and after their league loss will know what Cork are facing.

Add in the fact Galway lost the league final to Kerry and then the Connacht final to Mayo and Ronayne knows this is a side out to prove a point tomorrow night.

“We were up in Pearse Stadium already this year and hopefully conditions will be a bit better this time. That was a very windy day in February,” said Ronayne.

“But no matter what the conditions it’s a very tough start to this campaign.

We said before the Munster final that no matter what the result was we knew the draw for the All-Ireland championship was going to be tough.

“And it doesn’t come much tougher than this, Galway are smarting after losing the league final and then their Connacht for the first time in four years to Mayo so we are expecting a huge battle.

DISAPPOINTED

“Galway would have been disappointed in both finals and I watched that game (Connacht final) and in fairness to them, they played well in it. It was just a couple of errors near the end when it was tight that cost them.

“But they have had a good spell off now, five weeks or so, to get things right, very like ourselves. That five weeks off we had after the league campaign, that was the time we did a load of work and it was very beneficial to us.

“They had the same, probably were able to get a couple of challenge games in and right the wrongs of the Connacht final and they definitely will be ready because there are serious players in that Galway team.

“We know that if we go gung-ho against Galway they have the players to open us up. That first 10 minutes or so is going to be crucial,” concluded Ronayne.