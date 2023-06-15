Throwback Thursday: Defeat didn’t take shine off near perfect season for Avondale United

IT was 10 years ago this week, Avondale United were defeated 3-0 by Waterford United in the Munster Senior Cup final.

Why is it memorable? It was the second last game of a long season that saw the club almost win every trophy available to them. The Dale rewrote what it meant to be successful as an amateur club and finished off that year with five different pieces of silverware, a haul that included their third consecutive victory in the FAI Intermediate Cup.

This was the accumulation of years of work done by the Dale, a project that essentially started with promotion to the Munster Senior League Premier Division in 2003. They went up and established themselves as a force to be reckoned with, and everything came together during the 2012-13 season.

Every successful team has a year during a period like that. Shamrock Rovers turned a league title into Europa League qualification in 2011. Cork City used their 2016 FAI Cup success to become double champions of Ireland in 2017. Shelbourne won the women’s league and cup double in 2022, while making progress in the Women’s Champions League.

This was Avondale’s time, and they were delivering with a squad stacked with talent.

That group included Mark O’Sullivan, a year before he made the move into professional football and become a legend at Turner’s Cross. There was also a host of Irish amateur internationals, and Cork City academy graduate Eoghan Lougheed.

Eoghan Lougheed, Avondale United, battles with Chris Byrne, Rockmount, in 2013. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The man in charge of this group was John Cotter, who was set to leave the club so he could focus on obtaining his coaching badges.

The first pieces of silverware that they captured were the Keane Cup and Donie Forde Trophy. Avondale then went on to retain the Munster Senior League Premier Division title, and this was in the middle of a condensed run-in that involved multiple competitions that took them across the county and country.

The game that is remembered the most from this period the FAI Intermediate Cup final at Richmond Park. Avondale faced Bluebell United and conceded in the first minute through Robert Douglas. They responded with Roy Long getting two goals, Ian Stapleton converted a penalty, and Kevin Mulcahy got one. It could have been so different given the early goal, instead the Dale took care of business and became champions of Ireland for the third year in a row.

At one point they were 46 games unbeaten in all competitions, and that came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Sheriff YC in the FAI Cup. The team immediately picked themselves back up as they had only a few days to prepare for the Munster Senior Cup final.

The Dale had cruised through that competition, and made their title credentials known by knocking out Cork City and Limerick FC.

“I know teams like Carrick United, Waterford Crystal, Cobh Ramblers, and Cork Alberts won it as non-league clubs and we’d like to join that roll of honour,” Cotter told The Echo at the time.

John Cotter, manager of Avondale United. Picture: Larry Cummins

Avondale United lined out as follows:

Daniel O’Leary; Mark Horgan, Eoghan Lougheed, David Spratt, Karl Caulfield, Michael Mulconry, Kevin Mulcahy, Michael Kiernan, Graham McCarthy, Mark O’Sullivan, Ian Stapleton.

There was no perfect ending for Avondale as Darragh Walsh scored twice and Jack Doherty got one for Waterford.

While Blues won the trophy, Avondale finished the game with their heads held high over the season that they had.

“Whatever about an amateur side winning the trophy, not many get to play in the final and we have done that twice now,” Cotter said while referencing Avondale’s 2005 final against Cork City.

If anything summed up the mentality of that Avondale team, it was what Cotter said next. Even though they lost the game and the chance for another trophy, they were focusing on that weekend’s O’Connell Cup final against Rockmount.

“It would be great to do a clean sweep of the Munster Senior League trophies on Sunday in the O’Connell Cup final but we are up against Rockmount,” Cotter added.

There was no lingering disappointment in the Avondale camp as they turned their attention to their trip to Camden to face their north-side rivals.

Avondale didn’t win a sixth trophy, but that didn’t matter as their season came to an end in Crosshaven. They rewrote the very definition of what an amateur club could achieve by knocking out two League of Ireland sides from the Munster Senior Cup, and that was in addition to their quintuple.

The team didn’t rest on their laurels. They picked themselves up after the summer break and kept winning, and further laid down their credentials as one of the greatest ever amateur sides by lifting the Tom Hand Cup, FAI Intermediate Cup, and Donie Forde Trophy; and they reached the FAI Cup quarter finals.