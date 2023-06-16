Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 08:00

Cork boxing's rising star Tommy Hyde can't wait for home show at Parochial Hall

Hyde is unbeaten within the distance after four knockouts as he faces Salim Ben Rejeb
Boxer Tommy Hyde with his dad Gary Hyde after his recent victory.

Kieran Doherty

CORK professional boxer Tommy Hyde will make his long-awaited home debut tomorrow night in what should be a sell-out crowd at the Parochial Hall when he will lock horns with Salim Ben Rejeb in a Sian Warriors Superfights Boxing event.

Hyde will fight his French opponent in a six-round Super Middleweight bout and this will be the biggest test so far in his career, as Rejeb is an experienced fighter with a record of nine wins, nine losses and one draw.

Hyde himself is unbeaten with four wins inside the distance with all his fights coming by way of four knockouts.

His last outing was against Ukrainian Yevhen Drebit in Waterford and he won with a second-round stoppage after he won his previous three fights in America.

Tommy has been away for the last four weeks at training camp in Los Angeles under the watchful eye of his trainer Pedro Neme and was training at the Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club every day before he traveled out to the States.

“I’m so excited to be fighting at home and in front of my family, friends and the Cork boxing public and it's a great chance for me to showcase my boxing skills,” Tommy said.

Gordan Joyce, Tommy Hyde, Donnie Carroll, Comal Thomas and Gary Spike O’Sullivan at a function at the Fr Horgan Boxing Club last Monday night
“I had my taste of boxing as a seven-year-old when I spared at the Fr Horgan’s Club in the Hall and it's fitting that I will have my first home professional bout at the famous Northside venue.

This will be the biggest and toughest fight in my career so far, as my opponent is vastly experienced and has a big punch.

“I really never stopped training since my last fight in Waterford last April, as I was training every day at the Fr Horgan’s Gym in Churchfield and I would like to thank Kenneth Crinnion for all his help.

“I traveled to Los Angeles for my training camp, I worked very hard for this fight. “I had some excellent sparring partners at camp, so I will be ready for everything that Rejeb will throw at me.”

ADVICE

Hyde’s parents Gary and Fiona own the Hannah Bawn’s pub in Gurranabraher and a lot of their patrons will support Tommy on the night.

All the hard work for the young fighter is done now for this bout and he will spend the next few days trying to relax and making sure he make weight for the weigh-in at his parent's bar.

“All the hard work for this fight is done now, so it’s important for me to try and relax for the next few days.

“My weigh-in is in Hannah Bawn’s Bar, so it’s important that I stay disciplined in the next few days so I will make weight.

“This is going to be such a great event with my fella Cork man Cathal Crowley also making his home debut with the second fight of his professional career.

“I want to thank my sponsors PF Painting and the Black Market Cork for all their fantastic help, however, the two people who have been at my side from the very first time I stepped in a ring are my parents Gary and Fiona and I’m so very grateful for their support.”

More in this section

