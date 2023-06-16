Ireland v Greece: Stephen Kenny’s legacy on the line with no room for error 

THE Republic of Ireland will be in Athens this evening for a must-win Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece at the Opap Arena, 7.45pm.

After they opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to France last March at the Aviva Stadium, there's no room for error for Stephen Kenny, with the manager’s tenure set to be determined by this international cycle.

The last major tournament Ireland played at was Euro 2016, and the best they could do since then was a play-off for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Manager Stephen Kenny with his players at training. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

They did get to the next phase of the qualifiers for Euro 2020, but they lost on penalties at the semi-final stage of that mini-competition to Slovakia.

That was at the start of Kenny’s tenure, and the squad matured through the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by taking points off Portugal and Serbia and finished third in the group after a difficult start.

The general feeling at the time was that everything was leading towards the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and now this is Kenny’s time to validate that sense of belief.

He will have to do that without one of his best players; Chiedozie Ogbene, with the winger set for a spell on the side-lines over a hamstring injury.

Ireland will also be without Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson, and Seamus Coleman for the June internationals.

The team will have to manage an unpredictable Greece side that is ranked nine places below Ireland in the UEFA rankings, without a host of players that would have featured if they were fit.

If this didn’t complicate any way of understanding Friday’s fixture, Greece play in the division below Ireland in the Nations League.

They faced Kosovo, Northern Ireland, and Cyprus last year in the competition and collected 15 points from six games.

The Greeks’ only defeat was in Larnaca, and they went down 1-0 with Marinos Tzionis scoring the only goal of that game.

That did very little to Greece’s position in the group as they were already top when they travelled to Cyprus.

This was done with a squad featuring Giorgos Giakoumakis, a striker that has 10 goals so far this season in MLS with Atlanta United, and AZ Alkmaar’s Europa Conference League hero Vangelis Pavlidis.

He found the back of the net nine times for De Kaasboeren this year on the continent and helped AZ reach the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time since 2005.

They are managed by Gus Poyet, a hero at Chelsea after he helped the club win the Cup Winners Cup as a player in 1998. As a coach, he is best known for his spell with Brighton & Hove Albion and getting Sunderland to the EFL Cup final in 2014.

His managerial experience will mean nothing to an Irish team that has its own internal issues.

PLAGUED

This can be narrowed down to conceding goals from outside the box, and the problem has plagued the country over the last year.

It almost cost the country their place in League B of the Nations League last September, with Armenia scoring twice from distance to equalise. The problem reappeared twice this year, against Latvia and France.

Benjamin Pavard’s goal did the most damage as it decided the Euro 2024 qualifier against Les Bleus in Dublin.

If that wasn’t bad enough, that moment came from Ireland giving away a turnover inside their own half as they tried to pass the ball out from the back.

Tonight in Athens is a fresh start for Kenny and his players, as victory over the French would have been seen as a major upset.

Their campaign was always going to be measured against the results from when they play Greece and the Netherlands, especially with only two teams qualifying through this tournament.

The play-offs are out of the question as Ireland finished third in their Nations League group, with Scotland progressing on their behalf.

This isn’t just a vital qualifier for a country that is desperate to play at a major tournament after seven years in the international wilderness, it could also be the fixture that determines Kenny and his legacy as Ireland manager.