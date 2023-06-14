Cork basketballer Mike O'Mahony settling in New York after a difficult start

TALENTED basketball player ﻿Mike O’Mahony is flying high in America with Division 2 College Dominican University at Orangeburg New York.

Mike played all his underage career playing for Fr Mathew's and also represented Ireland at FIBA European Championships at U16 and U18 level. He left these shores in 2021 to play for Phelps High School in Philadelphia, however, after a difficult start he flourished in the second half of the season.

﻿ “I played with Fr Mathew's from when I was old enough to catch a ball right through until the age of eighteen when I left for America,” said.

“I was lucky to be on a talented team and had great coaches, that constantly competed at the highest level.

"Unfortunately, Covid affected the final few seasons with Mathew's, not playing in a Billy Kelly Tournament or being able to compete for an U18 or an U20 National Cup at my own age group, however, I had a very positive experience during my time with Fr Mathew's.

“I left for Philadelphia in August of 2021 to play for the Phelps School and It was my first time ever heading to the US.

STRUGGLED

"I struggled at the start and found things very difficult on and off the court for various reasons.

I was constantly telling my parents back home that everything was going great so that they weren’t worried about me.

"Both dealing with that and the novelty of living away from home for the first time definitely helped me to mature very quickly."

Things changed for Mike, when there was a change of coach and he quickly recovered his confidence.

He settled more into his surroundings and that resulted on the basketball floor, as he became one of their standout players.

“A coaching change after Christmas saw me go from the end of the bench to leading the team in minutes under the new coaches, John Harmutuk and Mike Narzikul.

"I averaged a double-double in the second half of the season with points and rebounds and began to regain the confidence.

"Our team won our last seventeen straight games, including a conference championship."

After a great second half of the season with Phelps, Mike began to attract the notice of numerous colleges in the area.

One particular College Dominican University whose coaches liked what they saw attended his final three games and after a visit to their campus he singed for the the New York University.

Cork Basketball: Mike O’Mahony when he signed for the Dominican University in New York.

“In a game against a top 20 team in the nation, I performed really well in front of college coaches.

"My current coaches from Dominican University were at the game and they approached me afterwards. I followed that game up with a number of impressive performances he visited the college shortly after and signed with the NCAA Division 2 outfit the same week.

“We had a really impressive start, winning sixteen of our first seventeen games this year. We climbed the national rankings.

"Once we dropped a few league games after the Christmas break, we struggled to get back on track and ended up losing in the first round of the conference and regional playoffs, which was definitely upsetting after such a strong start.

TRANSITION

“The biggest transition from playing here in Ireland to go playing in the States, is athleticism.

Everybody over there is far quicker and can jump higher than anybody that I came across at the underage level in Ireland.

"That was a huge adjustment because ultimately if you can’t play defence, you can’t be on the court.

"That’s definitely something that I’m still working on in order to be able to play multiple positions.

“ I was very fortunate that the Manning family lived near to my school. If it wasn’t for Paul and Natasha, I likely would have pulled the plug on staying in America long ago.

"They acted as a home away from home for me and still do. I can’t thank them enough.

“I’m very happy at Dominican. I didn’t play as much as I would have liked this year but I recognise that I was competing for playing time with guys who were in their fourth and fifth year at the school.

"With four guys graduating and two others transferring elsewhere, I’m confident that I’ll be able to fill the gaps they’ve left behind.

“I’m unable to play with the Irish U20s this summer due to family reasons but the ultimate goal is to make the Senior Men’s team at some point over the coming years and to eventually captain my country once again."