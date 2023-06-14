Anna Caplice: When will clubs realise the benefits of treating male and female players equally?

I NOTICED a door with a sign signifying ‘women’s toilet’ on it.

I looked around the clubhouse. I couldn’t believe it. There were actually women’s facilities in this club. The first I had seen during my five months in Argentina.

Up to that point I had been using the men’s toilets and dressing rooms once they were all cleared out. I reached forward and pulled down the handle, my bladder tingling with anticipation. I pulled open the door to a very neat cubicle filled with light and it took my eyes a second to adjust to what I was seeing in front of me.

Nothing. Blank. A blank canvas with just a hole in the wall where, I presume, the toilet should have been.

I mean, it’s the thought that counts, right?

I’m sure when they were building the clubhouse they thought “yes, we will include a toilet for our female visitors as well and all will be welcome here.”

And when the list of tasks for the completion of the clubhouse was compiled, “finish women’s toilet” just got pushed to the bottom and never again made it to the top of the priorities.

The year was 2010 and I was teaching English in rural Argentina. There was no women’s rugby team in the town, but, since I had ambitions to play for Ireland, I thought it would be a good idea to stay on top of my skills and fitness by joining the men’s training sessions.

“The hockey pitch is over that way,” they said when I arrived on the first night with my boots and minimal Spanish skills.

With limited common language between us I tried as best as I could to explain that I wanted to join in and once they saw that I could catch and pass they were happy that I was in the right place. When I tried to suggest that the lifters should lift the jumper in the lineout by just making a seat under his backside instead of twisting their hands into his shorts like you used to see them do in the 1980s, they thought it was hilarious.

I had overstepped the mark. They might have been happy to let me join in their training, but they certainly weren’t going to be listening to a young woman tell them what to do on the rugby pitch.

Anna Caplice of Ireland is tackled by Magali Harvey of Canada at the Belfield Bowl. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

We weren’t the only club without a women’s section.

Actually, when I travelled with the team to any away game I never saw another girl’s or women’s team. Just a few mothers, wives, friends and girlfriends in support.

Often helping with food and drink after the games. Also having to hold their urges for the toilet or else jump into the gents.

So really, why would clubs need to prioritise women’s facilities?

When there were so few female visitors to the club and the ones who did visit seemed to manage fine. Or, was it the lack of facilities that meant the female support for the club never grew?

Why would women want to come to a space where there was no equal share of facilities; or where it was quite obvious that women weren’t welcome?

REALITY

Fast forward 13 years to 2023 and I’m sure the playing field has levelled out somewhat in Argentina’s rugby scene. It might seem like a mad story and an issue far removed from us here at home, but it’s not as far from reality here in Ireland as we might think.

The same problem of unequal sharing of facilities and messages of ‘women not welcome here’ exist in many clubs.

“The women are on the back pitch.”

“You’re not allowed in the first-team gym.”

“Make sure you’re finished by the time the men get in.”

“No, there aren’t enough dressing rooms tonight.”

“Any other business? Oh the women, sorry.”

Sound familiar? If you’re a club of any sport that has got this right, well done.

If you’re a club that is still fighting against the women’s and girls’ sections, then this message is for you.

Not just because your government funding might be cut if gender equality targets are not met, according to a recent statement from Thomas Byrne, Minister for Sport. But because this will be a great thing for your club and community.

Think of the increase in the number of people wearing your colours and crest. More players representing your club. More supporters bring in revenue to your bar and shop. More volunteers, more coaches, more referees.

“Sports funding will be tied to equal access for women, minister warns,” read last week’s headline

. Why is this a warning? Why is this a threat? Why does this have to be forced upon clubs and not chosen by clubs?

This isn’t a negative thing. This should be celebrated and rewarded. The clubs that have accomplished equal status for men and women will tell you why.