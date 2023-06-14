Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 09:35

East Cork Junior A Championship set to get off to flying start

John Cashman previews the Imokilly JAFC action this weekend
Imokilly's Shane O'Reilly keeps possession under pressure from Muskerry's Kyle Kelleher, during their Divisional SFC clash, at Carrigtwohill. Picture: David Keane.

John Cashman

SIX games across three days ensure an exciting start to the Michael O’Connor Motor Factors East Cork Junior A Football Championship this weekend.

Last year’s champions Cobh have now moved up to premier junior ranks, which leaves several live contenders battling to bring home the Jim Ryan Memorial Cup.

Six sides will survive to the knockout stages after the round-robin series of games are completed in each of the three groups.

Travel, exams and holidays mean that June can be a difficult month for many clubs to get their first-choice team on the pitch.

With three games in the next five weeks, predicting the course of the championship can be a tricky assignment.

But on the basis of what we have seen in the league over the past few months, it’s clear that we are in for a very interesting summer.

Group 1 sees last year’s runners-up Castlemartyr open against 2021 winners Bride Rovers on Sunday evening in Ballynoe (6.30pm).

A drawn league match between the clubs two months ago in Rathcormac, when both were minus a few regulars, suggests a tight rematch.

Should both manage to get near to full-strength teams in action, they would both be hopeful of being involved in the business end of the summer.

The other game in the group has Midleton and Youghal travelling to Kileagh on Sunday morning for the 11.30pm start.

The Seasiders had a poor league campaign and as a result, were relegated from the top flight having lost five of their seven fixtures.

An improvement on those springtime performances will be required to bother a Midleton team who narrowly missed out on promotion from division 2, having won four of their matches.

Cloyne and Aghada have the honour of opening the competition on Friday evening (7.30pm) in group 2 at Aghavine.

Cloyne, the last club to bring county junior silverware east in 2010, made it to the last four a year ago and produced some fine football during the campaign.

They haven’t enjoyed a great league season since, having also lost last year’s deferred Division 2 final to Castlemartyr in February.

Aghada’s form line has been average at best, having garnered five points from seven outings.

They will be expected to feature a number of the club’s younger generation on their team sheet.

FAVOURITES

Lisgoold will start as favourites against Glenbower Rovers in the other group 2 clash, which is timed for 7pm on Saturday evening in Dungourney.

A strong presence of dual players have served Lisgoold well in football and after a very solid league, they have flagged their credentials.

On the other hand, the Killeagh side have struggled for form in division 2 and will be looking for a much-improved showing.

Now to group 3, which is extremely hard to call. Carraig na bhFear JFL1 league winners have a lot of work done.

Before a ball is kicked, they look to be the team everyone has to beat but face some stiff tests.

First up is a clash against Fr O’Neill’s, who reached last year’s county B final and recently lost the JFL2 decider.

Much will depend on how many of their high-profile hurling stars tog out this weekend.

This opener is penciled in for a 7.30pm throw-in in Carrigtwohill on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Carrigtwohill, who were the other main eyecatchers from the recent JFL1, will debut against Erin’s Own 24 hours earlier in Cobh.

Carrig who were minus a number of regulars in their league final defeat to Carraig na bhFear recently, take on Erin’s Own, who won the Division 2 final against Fr O’Neills.

They are in a rich vein of form after six straight wins. A very close hour is anticipated in this clash.

In truth, all four teams in this group will be harbouring realistic hopes of progress.

All to play for then over the next few weeks, with the attractive prize for the best two group winners of a direct passage to the semi-finals..

Let the championship summer begin!

