AUL: Watergrasshill have a Field day in County Cup final with St John Bosco's

Watergrasshill 6 St John Bosco’s 0

MAN of the Match Dylan Field netted a hat-trick which helped Watergrasshill lift the County Cup after an emphatic victory over St John Boscos at St Colman’s Park.

It was a huge display of pace and power along with some terrific passages of play that saw the Hill sweep aside the challenge of Boscos in the end.

Although Dylan Field was awarded with the the main prize, Cormac Murphy also made a big impression when he came on halfway through the first half where he was a pivotal figure in midfield.

Brid Cantillon (Coirk AUL) presents the Man of the Match, sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies to Watergrasshill's Dylan Field. Picture: Barry Peelo.

The Hill’s Dylan McCarthy got the action off with a screaming effort that went narrowly wide after just four minutes. Soon after, the Hill went in front when Sam Dennehy played Dylan Field into space with a sumptuous pass and his low firm effort beat Denihan at the near post.

Sean Desmond then showed neat control before turning his marker to set off towards goal, but drilled narrowly wide.

A nice move ensued which saw Dennehy play it short to Paddy O’Regan who slid it on for Sean Desmond, but Denihan was promptly off his line to abort the threat at the expense of a corner.

From the corner, Sam Dennehy smacked the crossbar with a thumping effort before it was cleared to safety.

Boscos threatened for the first time when Fionn Keohane found Mark Hourigan on the inside, but his goal-bound effort came off Aaron Ricken before going narrowly out for a corner.

A chance fell for the Hill after that when Dylan Field played in Dennehy, but he was eventually denied by a good save by the feet of Denihan and when the loose ball arrived for Ricken, he rifled inches over.

But after Dylan McCarthy forced Denihan to tip over for a corner from his blistering effort, the Hill doubled their advantage when Dylan Field headed home his second from a corner on 21.

The Hill were well on top now and after Sean Desmond turned his marker, it took a top-drawer tackle from James Wiggins to deny the Hill’s striker a pathway through on goal.

Sloppy defending from Boscos allowed Dylan McCarthy to win cheap possession and when he helped it on for Desmond, the striker beat Denihan – only to see his effort pass the upright by just inches.

A chance did fall for Boscos after that, but from Noah Daly’s assist, Fionn Keohane hooked over from outside the box.

But the inevitable happened again minutes later when Dennehy found Field who finished clinically into the bottom corner – 3-0 to the Hill on 31.

Watergrasshill were now on song and so much in the ascendancy when they went four up and it came about when Sean Desmond produced a powerful run down the channel before cutting in to crack an unstoppable effort deep into the Boscos net.

Then, with just seconds to the break, Desmond found a way through again, but his effort to try and chip Denihan failed to come off.

With just minutes into the second period, the Hill nearly made it five when Aaron Ricken’s cracking effort from a free kick smacked off the bar before striking Denihan to go out for a corner.

Boscos had a chance after that, but Mark Hourigan hooked over from a favourable position before he made Spriggs work to collect from his low effort.

But on 62 minutes, a delightful ball from Cormac Murphy found Dylan Field in space and after looking up, he picked out James Gowen who stroked home nonchalantly to make it 5-0.

A sixth then arrived when Gowen fed Dennehy to help home.

Referee Paul O'Sullivan is flanked by Watergrasshill's Sean Desmond (left) and Boscos' James Wiggins, along with Stephen Madine and Tony Thompson. Picture: Barry Peelo.

WATERGRASSHILL: Aaron Spriggs, Dylan Roche, Chris Healy, Aaron Ricken, Andrew Desmond, Ian O’Callaghan, Dylan McCarthy, Paddy O’Regan, Sean Desmond, Sam Dennehy, Dylan Field.

Subs: Cormac Murphy for Paddy O’Regan (26), James Gowen for Dylan McCarthy (half-time), Brendan Moloney for Ian O’Callaghan (65), Paul Cashman for Andrew Desmond (68), Johnnie Dorgan for Sean Desmond (76).

BOSCOS: Kieran Denihan, Tom Laffan, James Wiggins, Josh Deady, Sean Corcoran, Barry Fitzgerald, Cillian Lynch, Ashton Hanaway, Noah Daly, Mark Hourigan, Fionn Keohane.

Subs: Brian Rogers for Sean Corcoran (27), Gary McAuliffe and Mike Abernethy for Mark Hourigan and Ashton Hanaway (65), Brendan Stack for Cillian Lynch (76), Dave Leahy for Noah Daly (85).

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan

Assistants: Tony Thompson, Stephen Madine and Graham Duffy.