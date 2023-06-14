AUL: Watergrasshill have a Field day in County Cup final with St John Bosco's

MAN of the Match Dylan Field netted a hat-trick which helped Watergrasshill lift the County Cup after an emphatic victory over St John Boscos at St Colman’s Park.
Although Dylan Field was awarded with the the main prize, Cormac Murphy also made a big impression when he came on halfway through the first half where he was a pivotal figure in midfield.
Aaron Spriggs, Dylan Roche, Chris Healy, Aaron Ricken, Andrew Desmond, Ian O’Callaghan, Dylan McCarthy, Paddy O’Regan, Sean Desmond, Sam Dennehy, Dylan Field.
Cormac Murphy for Paddy O’Regan (26), James Gowen for Dylan McCarthy (half-time), Brendan Moloney for Ian O’Callaghan (65), Paul Cashman for Andrew Desmond (68), Johnnie Dorgan for Sean Desmond (76).
Kieran Denihan, Tom Laffan, James Wiggins, Josh Deady, Sean Corcoran, Barry Fitzgerald, Cillian Lynch, Ashton Hanaway, Noah Daly, Mark Hourigan, Fionn Keohane.
Brian Rogers for Sean Corcoran (27), Gary McAuliffe and Mike Abernethy for Mark Hourigan and Ashton Hanaway (65), Brendan Stack for Cillian Lynch (76), Dave Leahy for Noah Daly (85).
Paul O’Sullivan
Tony Thompson, Stephen Madine and Graham Duffy.