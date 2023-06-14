Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 08:28

Danny Murphy backs Cork City's teenage stars to mature into elite players

A day before she turned 16, Kiera Sena was on the scoresheet at Dalymount Park
Danny Murphy backs Cork City's teenage stars to mature into elite players

Cork City's Fiana Bradley and Bohemian's Sarah Rowe in action. Picture: Moya Nolan

Daire Walsh

CORK City manager Danny Murphy was fulsome in his praise of Kiera Sena after the teenager grabbed her first competitive senior goal for the Leesiders in their Women’s Premier Division clash against Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Saturday.

A day before she turned 16, Sena magnificently drilled a free-kick to the bottom corner of the net to offer City renewed hope in their 13th league game of 2023.

Earlier Bohs goals from Niamh Prior and Ciara Maher ensured the visitors ultimately succumbed to a 2-1 reversal, but Murphy believes Sena showed she will be a talent to watch going forward.

She’s an exceptional player. She’s got so much potential and we know she can do that. 

"That’s what we were saying to her ‘let her take it!’

“She’s more than capable and she’s got a bright future ahead of her,” Murphy said in the aftermath of last Saturday’s trip to Dublin.

“We’re going to have to be careful. Gradually building her up into a full game. It will only stand to her. I honestly do think she’s a future international for this country.”

PROMISING

While netminder Abby McCarthy produced some fine saves, City did get into some promising attacking positions over the course of the contest.

Although he acknowledged they need to be more clinical when scoring opportunities arise, Murphy is happy that his side are moving in the right direction despite picking up just two points thus far this season.

“I think that we had a 20-minute period in the first half where we dominated it quite a bit and probably should have scored in that 20-minute period. We didn’t take our chances.

“It’s just being a little bit more clinical and picking the right choice of pass, weight of pass. Who you’re playing it into. What foot they need to get a shot off on, and just being a bit more clinical there when we’re in the final third. 

We’re improving on it every week and we’ve just got to keep improving on it.”

Even though City won’t be in Women’s Premier Division action again until August 19 — thanks to the forthcoming World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand — Murphy’s charges will now embark on a new challenge in the All-Island Cup.

City kick-start their Group D campaign at home to DLR Waves this weekend and with games against Treaty United and Crusaders also on the horizon, Murphy is hoping to make a big splash in this inaugural tournament.

“We’re going to be taking it as seriously as we’re taking the league, because we want to keep improving and keep developing.

“Hopefully we do as well as we’d like to do in the cup competition. That will stand to us when we go back into the league,” he added.

Read More

Cork City fall short despite late surge away to Bohemians

More in this section

Dramatic penalty shootout win for Knocknagree to reach Tom Creedon Cup final Dramatic penalty shootout win for Knocknagree to reach Tom Creedon Cup final
The Longshot: Time is right for Holywood ending The Longshot: Time is right for Holywood ending
Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event
cork soccer
Duhallow hurlers get past Carrigdhoun after Premier SHC shootout 

Duhallow hurlers get past Carrigdhoun after Premier SHC shootout 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more