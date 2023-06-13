Graham Cummins on what Spurs recruiting Ange Postecoglou means for Celtic

IT was no surprise when Ange Postecoglou decided to leave Celtic for Tottenham Hotspur.

Not only is he moving to a bigger league and getting a huge pay rise, but he now has the platform to show football fans just how good he is.

During his two years with Celtic, the Australian secured five trophies, playing the most attractive football supporters have seen for many years.

However no matter how well he did at Celtic, the ‘it’s only Scotland’ remark would have been forever hanging over his head.

Could he have enhanced his reputation by staying with Celtic? Perhaps if they had got out of the group stage in next season’s Champions League, Postecoglou might have received more plaudits.

Success with Spurs would catch global attention.

Of course, it’s easy to see why Postecoglou wanted to join Spurs, but on the other side, there could also be reasons why the 57-year-old wanted to leave Celtic.

Some have suggested that it is a gamble, but it would have been a bigger one if he stayed at Celtic.

With the Hoops, I wonder if he was a little fearful they had peaked, that he ultimately would not be able to make that next big step with Celtic and make them a force in Europe again. Reflecting on the former Celtic manager’s stints in Europe with the club, they have been a failure.

The Hoops’ biggest achievement was they were able to outplay Real Madrid for 45 minutes, yet still lost that game.

Was the Australian worried that another failed European campaign might lead to some spectators viewing him in a different light?

Despite all of his success domestically, he wasn’t as good a manager as many Celtic fans believe.

Was he also fearful of the challenge the Rangers are going to pose next season?

Despite the Hoops’ stroll to another Scottish title this season, they actually only finished seven points ahead of Rangers. After Michael Beale was appointed Gers manager in November there was an upscale in their form.

I would imagine with getting his own players in, as well as having a full pre-season to work with the players, Beale will improve this Rangers squad again.

I have been shocked by some of the Celtic supporters’ reactions.

They seem accepting of the Australian’s decision rather than in anger, like they were when Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester in 2019. There was a lot of outrage for the way Rodgers left the club, because it was mid-season, with Celtic on the verge of another successful campaign, and many saw the Northern Irishman as the person who could deliver the historic 10 in a row for the Hoops.

STRUNG ALONG

Rodgers’ departure shouldn’t have been greeted with such surprise by the Celtic supporters because he was also aiming to go back to England, and he always spoke about how ambitious he was as a manager.

However, with Postecoglou it’s almost as if he has strung supporters along by telling them what they wanted to hear. It was only a fortnight ago, he was telling a sold-out Celtic Park that he was “a lucky man” yet he obviously knew at the time that the Spurs move had the potential to happen.

Picture: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

When it came down to it, Postecoglou is like the majority of footballers and managers - people who are ambitious and don’t show loyalty in the game.

Do I blame him for leaving? Absolutely not.

Getting the Spurs job is a massive opportunity and any ambitious manager would have done the same. Celtic must accept that they are a feeder club and that’s now part of the attraction when players and managers join the club.

I feel it is a good appointment for Spurs. Having watched Celtic under Postecoglou it is easy to see why he was given the Tottenham job.

He will have Spurs playing quick, exciting, attacking football, something Tottenham fans have not been getting lately.