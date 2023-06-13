Cork camogie team must take a long, hard look at themselves or they've no chance of an All-Ireland

AS I was writing this column last Tuesday evening word came through that Teddy McCarthy had passed away. Like the rest of the county, I was shocked and deeply saddened.

It genuinely upset me.

He was a hurler from my era, and I remember us all being so proud of him at the time. 1990 lives on in our memories. Teddy Mac was ours. To Oonagh, Cian, Niall and Sinéad and to the entire McCarthy and O’Neill families, my deepest sympathies.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The only positive Cork can take from their three-point championship defeat to Galway recently was that they had enough chances to win the game by double that. They didn’t win though and at this stage, if the forward division aren’t taking a long hard look in the mirror, then an All-Ireland title is slipping further and further away.

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

There are others who need to step up but where are our scoring forwards gone? Katrina Mackey was the only shining light. Thank God she has returned. Unfortunately, Cork didn’t get half enough ball to her.

Chloe Sigerson started very brightly with three great first-half points but her free-taking in the second half didn’t match up. Sorcha McCartan’s placed ball also sailed wide. Others seem to be flittering around as if they are at ballet classes and the substitutes aren’t making the desired impact.

I’m typically not one for singling out players when things don’t go their way.

Off days happen but we are seeing a sustained failure to deliver up front and we can’t keep hiding from saying it aloud.

We’ve issues elsewhere too. Galway’s goal should not have happened. Amy Lee should not have left her line. Meabh Cahalane was chasing Gardiner, Libby Coppinger was cutting across and Amy was in ‘no man's land’ to attempt any serious defence.

Siobhán Gardiner then got the lightest of flicks to trickle the ball into the bottom corner. Siobhán McGrath tapping it in was only a formality.

NO GOALS

Cork were working the ball out well, Fiona Keating was making great runs through the middle completely splitting Galway’s half-back line, right into the danger area and we failed to goal capitalise, even once.

Two points in the second half, both from the free-taking of Mackey. At senior intercounty level?

Cork’s management must be tearing their hair out. You can’t blame tactics. There were plenty of opportunities created. The finish was the problem.

No player on the panel can complain that they haven’t had enough game time to prove themselves. Again, on Saturday five substitutes, but no impact was evident.

There is honour and pride in wearing the Cork jersey.