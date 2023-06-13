The Longshot: Time is right for Holywood ending

CONSIDERING the recent trend for Tinseltown to make movies about brands and business deals as far-ranging as Air Jordans to Tetris, presumably the LIV-PGA duel/deal will be coming to a screen near you soon.

So it is fitting that the US Open returns to Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years this week, hosted by the LA Country Club, located slap-bang in the middle of Beverly Hills and just off Santa Monica Boulevard.

The movie script ending sees only one man win it then, doesn’t it?

Let’s have a look at some of the contenders.

We went for Max Homa at the USPGA a month ago and he set a course record of 61 at this venue 10 years ago. As impressive as that shooting was, it was a decade ago, and the six-time PGA Tour winner hasn’t recorded a top 10 in a major and we’ve certainly lost confidence in him ever actually winning one, especially at just 28/1.

Our pick for the Masters was Patrick Cantlay, who will also have a bit more experience here than the rest of the field, having attended college at UCLA. His record at majors isn’t much better than Homa’s, and his one career top-five finish came at the 2019 PGA Championship, so 16/1 seems too short for him.

Viktor Hovland (18/1) has carried a bit of our money this year too, but has yet to deliver. It seems unlikely he will never win a big one from this juncture, and although his chipping can let him down at times, he is one of the best drivers and has finished T-4, T-7, T-2 in the past three majors.

Scottie Sheffler is the 7/1 favourite and considering he never seems to have a bad week on tour with 15 consecutive top-20 finishes, it is almost certain he will add a second major eventually, even if his putting has been a small bit dodgy recently.

The US Open has traditionally been a good tournament for home players, but Europeans in Jon Rahm (10/1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (33/1) have won the last two.

Tony Jacklin was the sole European winner from this side of the world between 1926 and 2009!

Fitzpatrick had finished fifth (US PGA) and 14th (US Masters) in his previous two majors, and nine of the last 10 US Open winners had posted a top 10 in at least one of their previous two big events. However, six of the last seven US Open champions hadn’t won a major before (Gary Woodland being the last big surprise in 2019 at odds north of 100/1).

Tyrell Hatton put in a late surge to almost help us collect at the Canadian Open last weekend, however he was one shot outside the play-off mix and is 35/1 here, but as we said last week, we just don’t see him having the nerve to take out a major.

We did mention that a first Canadian winner since 1954 was a distinct possibility, albeit failing to mention Nick Taylor (250/1 to win in LA).

The US Open was always best known for tight fairways and punishing rough, and that tended to work against the big boomers, but Bryson DeCahmbeau (50/1) turned that logic on its head three years ago at Winged Foot. He averaged 326 yards off the tee (the highest ever measured by a US Open champion) while hitting just 22 fairways over the four days. Hitting short irons out of the long stuff proved to be just the ticket rather than striving for accuracy.

Another big hitter is PGA winner Brooks Koepka who will try to become the first golfer to win back-to-back majors since he did it the other way around and won the US Open following the PGA back in 2018.

Both he and Rory McIlroy are 12/1. It’s a dozen years since Rory’s sole US Open win, and nine years since he won his last Major, but he has finished inside the top 10 in each of the last four US Opens, is the third-best performer behind Sheffler and Rahm in the big ones since the turn of the decade, and the motivation to join Brooks on five should see him put in a big performance.

City treble double

HAVING wrapped up the treble, Man City are 18-1 to repeat the feat by retaining their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns in 2024.

It is 2-1 on them being crowned King of Europe again next season while it is 9-2 that they record the Premier League-FA Cup double.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 4-6 to win the Premier League title for a sixth time in the space of seven seasons and are 4-1 for a trophyless campaign.

Despite having little impact in Saturday’s final, City’s goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland is 11-8 r to win the Ballon d’Or next October, a prize Lionel Messi is 8-15 to take once again.

Parker tipped to lead Foxes

SCOTT Parker is the 11/8 favourite to take over at Leicester City.

The Londoner has been out of work since departing Club Brugge in May. The Belgian side were heavily beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 stage and he could only take them to two wins in his 12 games in charge.

Parker has previous success in the Championship though, guiding Fulham to victory in the play-offs in 2020 and following it up by securing automatic promotion with Bournemouth in 2022.

Dean Smith is the 5/1 second-favourite to renew his position after leading the Foxes down.

Urn that win

ENGLAND and Australia will meet in the first of five tests for the 2023 Ashes series on Friday morning at Edgbaston as the two nations kick off the series attempting to earn the right to lift the urn.

Australia were dominant 4-0 winners when the pair clashed Down Under in 2021 and England will be looking to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015 and the betting is close.

The visitors are rated as 10/11 slight favourites while the hosts are 6/4 and the draw 6/1 (it was 2-2 in 2019).

Australia to win 2-1 is 16/1 and that is our recommendation.

End of LIV issue could help McIlroy focus

IS RORY McIlroy in the right headspace to contend at the US Open?

We’re going to take a gamble that he is, and that the apparent end of the PGA-LIV antagonism might actually help him to concentrate only on golf and steel him to turn his game up to its full potential after a week where he was left looking a little out on his own after the PGA powers-that-be pulled the carpet from under his feet.

The names negotiating the detente between the US Tour and the Saudis were noticeable for their Irish tint: chairman of the PGA Tour Ed Herlihy, Jimmy Dunne, and Jay Monahan. When we had a short chat with the last — who is the CEO and face of the PGA Tour and, until recently, the chief foe of LIV — at the Pro-Am in Adare last summer, he confirmed his family hail from Cork.

Monahan’s about-face may not be overly surprising (business being business) but the lack of consultation with players and pure cynicism of the announcement surprised everyone.

It was Monahan, after all, who sided with relatives of 9/11 who said it was disrespectful to get into bed with a country where most of the hijackers that fateful day came from.

Jimmy Dunne has been hailed as the architect of the arrangement. The Wall Street veteran and Tour board member says the Saudis have been granted only the right of first refusal on future investments and the chair of a new, for-profit joint venture, but with no iron-clad promises beyond that.

Except it seems the Saudi Public Investment Fund will be the sole backers of whatever the Tour turns into. The sovereign wealth fund is thought to hold assets in the region of $650bn and the dinosaur juice doesn’t look like running out any time soon.

Dunne is an interesting case in that he was supposed to be working in the Twin Towers on the morning they were brought down (apparently he was playing golf) and 658 of his colleagues at Cantor Fitzgerald died in the tragedy.

He might be perfectly poised to usher such a deal through in the name of forgiveness and reconciliation, however it is very much to be hoped that the Saudis taking such a prominent role in the game of golf will actually put an even greater focus on the massive human rights issues in the gulf kingdom.

The Bet

IS it set up for a man from Holywood winning under the Hollywood sign? We think so. Cast the doubts aside and go all-in for Rory McIlroy to win the US Open at odds of 12/1.