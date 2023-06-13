The Longshot: Time is right for Holywood ending

HAVING wrapped up the treble, Man City are 18-1 to repeat the feat by retaining their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns in 2024.
It is 2-1 on them being crowned King of Europe again next season while it is 9-2 that they record the Premier League-FA Cup double.
Pep Guardiola’s side are 4-6 to win the Premier League title for a sixth time in the space of seven seasons and are 4-1 for a trophyless campaign.
Despite having little impact in Saturday’s final, City’s goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland is 11-8 r to win the Ballon d’Or next October, a prize Lionel Messi is 8-15 to take once again.
SCOTT Parker is the 11/8 favourite to take over at Leicester City.
The Londoner has been out of work since departing Club Brugge in May. The Belgian side were heavily beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 stage and he could only take them to two wins in his 12 games in charge.
Parker has previous success in the Championship though, guiding Fulham to victory in the play-offs in 2020 and following it up by securing automatic promotion with Bournemouth in 2022.
Dean Smith is the 5/1 second-favourite to renew his position after leading the Foxes down.
ENGLAND and Australia will meet in the first of five tests for the 2023 Ashes series on Friday morning at Edgbaston as the two nations kick off the series attempting to earn the right to lift the urn.
Australia were dominant 4-0 winners when the pair clashed Down Under in 2021 and England will be looking to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015 and the betting is close.
The visitors are rated as 10/11 slight favourites while the hosts are 6/4 and the draw 6/1 (it was 2-2 in 2019).
Australia to win 2-1 is 16/1 and that is our recommendation.
IS RORY McIlroy in the right headspace to contend at the US Open?
We’re going to take a gamble that he is, and that the apparent end of the PGA-LIV antagonism might actually help him to concentrate only on golf and steel him to turn his game up to its full potential after a week where he was left looking a little out on his own after the PGA powers-that-be pulled the carpet from under his feet.
The names negotiating the detente between the US Tour and the Saudis were noticeable for their Irish tint: chairman of the PGA Tour Ed Herlihy, Jimmy Dunne, and Jay Monahan. When we had a short chat with the last — who is the CEO and face of the PGA Tour and, until recently, the chief foe of LIV — at the Pro-Am in Adare last summer, he confirmed his family hail from Cork.
Monahan’s about-face may not be overly surprising (business being business) but the lack of consultation with players and pure cynicism of the announcement surprised everyone.
It was Monahan, after all, who sided with relatives of 9/11 who said it was disrespectful to get into bed with a country where most of the hijackers that fateful day came from.
Jimmy Dunne has been hailed as the architect of the arrangement. The Wall Street veteran and Tour board member says the Saudis have been granted only the right of first refusal on future investments and the chair of a new, for-profit joint venture, but with no iron-clad promises beyond that.
Except it seems the Saudi Public Investment Fund will be the sole backers of whatever the Tour turns into. The sovereign wealth fund is thought to hold assets in the region of $650bn and the dinosaur juice doesn’t look like running out any time soon.
Dunne is an interesting case in that he was supposed to be working in the Twin Towers on the morning they were brought down (apparently he was playing golf) and 658 of his colleagues at Cantor Fitzgerald died in the tragedy.
He might be perfectly poised to usher such a deal through in the name of forgiveness and reconciliation, however it is very much to be hoped that the Saudis taking such a prominent role in the game of golf will actually put an even greater focus on the massive human rights issues in the gulf kingdom.
IS it set up for a man from Holywood winning under the Hollywood sign? We think so. Cast the doubts aside and go all-in for Rory McIlroy to win the US Open at odds of 12/1.