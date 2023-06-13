Six Cork camogie players selected in Electric Ireland Minor Team of the Year

ELECTRIC Ireland recently named their Camogie Minor Team of the Year.

It comes as no surprise to see six Cork players named on the 15 after another All-Ireland victory. This is the first year the championship has been sponsored by Electric Ireland and they are to be complimented for the amount of publicity they gave it.

The Rebels chosen were defenders Maebh De Burca, Caoimhe O’Donoghue and Laura Dunlea, midfielder Mille Condon and forwards Emily O’Donoghue and Erinn Curtain.

Waterford goalkeeper Katelyn Gardner, a dual player, was picked in goal.

Cork’s Maebh De Burca brought all the experience gained in the 2022 campaign to the fore. All through she was solid and reliable and consistent at corner-back, a shining light in a strong Cork defense.

Galway lost out to Cork in the semi-final by just one point, but joint-captain Ava Crowe was excellent in the full-back position.

ATTACKING THREAT

As well as turning in solid performances in the Cork defense, Caoimhe O’Donoghue was adept in attack and this was best exemplified in the semi-final win over Galway when she scored 1-2.

A superb defender, Laura Dunlea controlled matters from the half-back berth. Her interceptions saw her turn over opposition players in possession and drive forward setting up Cork attacks.

Laoise Forrest is a versatile player and excelled at centre-back and as an important scoring threat for Waterford from distance.

Shauna Heffernan was a shining light for Tipperary in their round-robin games at wing-back, doing her job without much fuss.

Dual star Millie Condon was a powerhouse in the Cork midfield covering acres of ground in every venue; her ability to win and deliver fast ball to her inside lines was crucial all through the campaign.

A member of the 2022 All-Ireland winning side, she had another superb season.

Kayla Madden was a prominent figure throughout Galway’s season. A hard-working midfielder, she struck for a superb goal against Cork.

Rachel Dowling was a dominant presence in the Kilkenny attack. Deadly accurate from placed balls, she was a constant threat and a handful for defences.

Galway’s Aoibheann Barry was immense as they made the last four.

Waterford’s Alanna McNulty is a name to watch out for and in her third year at minor, she was a regular scorer.

Maggie Gostl grabbed seven points in the All-Ireland final. An all-rounder, she also won a Munster U19 Cup with Bohemians FC Waterford during the year.

Player of the Match in the All-Ireland, Emily O’Donoghue scored 1-5 against Waterford.

Emily O'Donoghue was the Electric Ireland Player of the Match after beating Waterford. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

A strong full-forward and a great player to win possession she grabbed vital goals and was accurate from frees; a twin sister of corner-back Caoimhe.

Erinn Curtain showed huge pace and ability to find the range as she hit 0-4 from play in the final; a great player to find space and clinical too.