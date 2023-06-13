Cork minor footballers haunted by Dublin loss but talented squad can progress anyway

LAST Saturday was a day that many will want to forget regarding Cork football.

Or at least they will want to forget the last 10 minutes or so of Cork’s Electric Ireland minor football championship clash with Dublin.

Going into the closing stages the Rebels looked in control and had one foot in the semi-final as they led 2-12 to 0-12 and were playing the better football.

But from here to the finish they just collapsed and Dublin put a run together that culminated in a last-minute injury-time goal to see them advance by 1-18 to 2-12.

It was a loss so hard for Cork manager Ray O’Mahony and his team to take and you couldn’t blame them.

They had been by far the better side over the 50 minutes and were leading by 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time and deservedly so.

They had outplayed and tactically outsmarted Dublin. David O’Leary was playing in a sweeping role for the Rebels and this helped to open up room in the forward line for the likes of Denis O’Mullane and Sean Coakley.

Cork's David O’Leary tracking Ryan Mitchell of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

And of course it also made it difficult for the Dubs to break through the Cork defence.

All looked well but looking at Cork’s second-half showing they will know it wasn’t anywhere near as good as their first-half efforts.

In the first half, 1-8 of their 1-10 tally came from play, while after the break they got only one point from play for the 37 or so minutes played.

These young players won’t need to be told that’s not good enough, but it’s also important to remember just how young they are.

With inter-county minor now at U17 the question is still there as to whether they are too young for this type of pressure on their shoulders.

Of course, you can argue that the same applies to Dublin and all other sides, but the question still remains should minor go back to U18?

It’s an argument that has been discussed now for two years and those in headquarters are in favour of leaving it as is.

Cork wants it to return to U18 and pending a discussion later this year it’s likely that at club level that will happen next year.

That’s another debate but one that needs to be remembered when discussing minor inter-county sides.

Today also is a week on from when the shocking news broke that Cork dual star Teddy McCarthy had passed away. Like lots of people I had the pleasure of meeting Teddy on many occasions and had some great conversations with him on Cork hurling and football, and in particular on underage players.

Teddy could turn up at a game anywhere and you would get a shout, ‘Ror, who is number such and such?’, followed by, ‘he’s a great player’.

He loved to attend underage games and watch stars of the future making their mark for their clubs and would pick out ones that have since gone on to be Cork stars as well as club ones.

He just simply loved the game and will be missed first and foremost by his family, friends, clubmates, and sports fans all around the country and further afield.