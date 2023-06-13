Andy Farrell played it safe with the Irish rugby squad which could yet backfire

After Munster’s epic URC final win, it may have come as a surprise that more of the players from this team were not included in the Irish summer squad.

It is understandable that Farrell and his coaching ticket are looking for continuity and don’t want any players catching up to the stand as the squad accelerates towards France and the culmination of four years of work.

After all, Ireland is coming into this summer as the world’s No. 1 side; as Grand Slam winners, having lost twice — to New Zealand and France — in 24 test matches across three seasons.

Regardless of debates around the fringes and one or two positional concerns, it is an impressive 42-man squad, but some will feel hard done by based on their efforts this season.

If you look at the breakdown in the number of players from each province that made it to the Irish summer team, it might leave you scratching your head slightly.

Leinster has been a huge driving force in both the URC and European competitions in recent years and having 21 of their players make it onto the team is an incredible amount, given they didn’t win any silverware this year.

Move onto Munster next who only managed to get nine of their players into the squad after a heroic season and stand-out performances from numerous players.

Jean Kleyn, John Hodnett, Jeremy Loughman, Mike Haley, Diarmuid Barron, and Shane Daly have all had immense seasons this year and from the outside looking into Farrell’s choices it seems deeply unfair that players such as Leinster’s Joe McCarthy and Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell got ahead in the selection process.

What was most surprising about the selections was the amount of Ulster players who were picked ahead of the Munster players listed above who have clearly had a better season.

From Ulster, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Herring, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Ian Henderson, and Kieran Treadwell were all chosen. Some of them are positional choices, such as Herring and Stewart who are both hookers, but the likes of Henderson and Stockdale to be picked purely because of their experience and not based on recent form is hard to wrap your head around.

There are obvious winners and losers in the selection and Stockdale can count himself lucky for being chosen as the Ulster winger can’t claim to have much form recently. He also hasn’t played for Ireland in two years, but Farrell remains a fan of his, and we will see if his potential to perform on the big stage is still there.

Henderson is also winning by being included in this squad, with many injuries now and not much game time this season it’s hard to see why he was picked over other second-rowers. Henderson has captained Ireland in the past and his experience and knowledge will be an asset but would it not make more sense to bring in a player such as Munster’s Kleyn who is arguably in the form of his life and now being courted by South AFrica?

Jean Kleyn should be in Ireland's World Cup plans. Picture: Sportsfile

CONCERNS

If you look at the squad in terms of balance, there are valid concerns about depth at full-back and openside flanker where the health of Hugo Keenan and Josh van der Flier is paramount to Ireland’s success as well as the age profile at loosehead where Healy and Kilcoyne have plenty of miles on the clock.

The decision to pick just six props is also a weird one, especially as they’re all now likely to travel if fit because of the enlarged 33-man squad.

Of course, there will be competition to make match-day squads and the eventual team in France, but there is a real argument for the inclusion of Jeremy Loughman who finished the season in good form, another Munster player who missed out.

Decisions have to be made and there is only a certain number of players who can make the squad but you can almost feel like those who missed out on the opportunity have missed the boat.

While Ireland are training for matches from August 5, the provinces won’t have any meaningful action until mid-October. Anyone called in late will be playing catch-up ahead of the final squad being named after the final warm-up game against Samoa in Bayonne on August 26.