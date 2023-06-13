John Horgan on Limerick's grit and class and how Clare can bounce back to make the All-Ireland final

YOU might beat us once, but you won’t do it the second time.

That might well have been the cry ringing from the Limerick fans around the Ennis Road last Sunday after another tumultuous Munster SHC final.

In times past Munster final Sundays used to be almost all about Cork and Tipperary battling it out in their age-old rivalry.

Well, those days are no more; Limerick have taken the place of one of them and in the past few years, Clare the other.

Limerick have now won five in a row in the province, an achievement of gargantuan proportions; one that might not be equalled for many a long day.

Of course, they might even better that feat in 12 months’ time, but for now it’s all about what they have just accomplished.

That has taken some doing given the fiercely competitive nature of the province when there is little or nothing separating all five teams and on any given day any one can get the better of the other.

Here on Leeside, Sunday’s epic at the Gaelic Grounds illustrated how near and yet so far Cork were this year, losing by just the bare minimum to both finalists.

That will be of scant consolation watching Declan Hannon lift the trophy again, but it must also create optimism going forward that the current Cork team and those that will enter the equation next season are almost just as good as those who served up another Munster final for the ages.

Of course, almost is never quite good enough, but when you get so close one time, there has to be a realisation that you are getting nearer and nearer.

EPIC

We are getting used to Limerick and Clare now serving up epic games of hurling, this was the third time in 12 months that they have done so.

A lot of other counties will have a lot to say about that, but the possibility exists.

For now, however, it’s all about Limerick, back in another All-Ireland semi-final and just 140 minutes away from completing a four-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles.

They are once again in an ideal situation, taking the direct route to Croke Park and avoiding a potentially dangerous quarter-final.

Clare are in a much different situation, having to reinvent themselves again after losing another provincial final. They must recover from another heartbreaking provincial final defeat, not an easy task given how close they were to having the shoe on the other foot.

In all probability they will face Dublin in that quarter-final with the Dubs expected to be too strong for the Joe McDonagh Cup winner, Carlow.

That encounter has the potential to be a tricky assignment for the Banner because one of these days a Dublin hurling team is going to take a big scalp in a championship encounter.

Last Sunday’s decider was, not for the first time, all about Limerick again being able to find a way to get over the finish line when not being at their best; certainly not reaching the heights that they have reached during their phenomenal story of success in the last number of years.

Limerick supporters run onto the field near the end of the Munster final with a minute still to go. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Clare were marginally better in the opening 35 minutes and deservedly held a goal advantage at the break.

Only Aaron Gillane, subsequently the Man of the Match, was doing enough business in the Limerick attack. But Limerick have been in this situation in the past, staying in the game and being able to reinvent themselves thereafter.

DEPTH

Once again their bench came up trumps; Cathal O’Neill, surprisingly omitted, and Adam English coming in to share three points between them.

That’s what has been happening with this Limerick team since when they came from six points in arrears against Cork without scoring a goal. That day in Croke Park their substitutions made all the difference and they are still doing it.

On Sunday, John Kiely emptied the bench again, but significantly, Cian Lynch didn’t get the call; the star of so many of their victories in recent years now being unable to force his way back in.

It’s quite obvious that so much store is put into what transpires on the training ground. Make the desired impression on those nights and you will be rewarded.

And it’s quite possible a player of Lynch’s calibre could start the next day.

Clare sprung a surprise of their own at the start when they gave a championship debut to young Cian Nolan who was given the hugely difficult task of trying to curb the threat of Gillane. It was a ploy that did not work out and it was a surprise that a change was not forthcoming until the 55th minute when the more experienced Seadna Morey got the nod.

Tom Morrissey and David Reidy posted some big scores for Limerick, a half dozen between them, and the vast experience of the majority of this team alongside the integration of younger guns like O’Neill, English, and Colin Coughlan is still working the oracle.

It’s now difficult to believe that this team were desperately close to being put out of the championship during the group stage in Munster.

But here they are again, back in another All-Ireland semi-final and still firmly on the right road to emulate Cork, Tipperary, and Kilkenny in winning the four-in-a-row.

The structure of the championship now is all about being one of the three teams to get out of the province, in Munster, in particular. That is a mammoth task in itself but if you get out you are giving yourself a mighty opportunity of being in the mix for the All-Ireland.

One has no doubt that if Cork had succeded in that quest they too would now be very much in the mix.

It’s a desperately thin line between success and failure but this Limerick team are still managing to cross it each time.