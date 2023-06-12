Cork minor footballers 'devastated' after loss to Dublin

THE pain was etched on the face of Cork manager Ray O’Mahony after their loss to Dublin in the quarter-final of the All-Ireland minor football championship.

With 10 minutes to go, it looked like they were safely through to the semi-final but credit to Dublin they finished the game superbly as they scored 1-6 without reply to win by three points.

A late goal was the critical score, coming in the last minute of injury time as the Rebels had no real chance of recovering from that blow. There was also a harsh refereeing decision in additional time when Denis O'Mullane was hauled down for what looked like a tap-over free to put the Rebels two points up, but the ref waved play on.

“Look it’s absolutely devastating what’s after happening there in the last 40 minutes or so, the lads gave absolutely everything,” said Ray O'Mahony.

“We knew we were as good as this Dublin team and we were better than them, to be honest with you.

CRUEL

"But again we made some silly mistakes and got tired. They just stuck to their own plan and got in for a lucky goal and this is just the dark side of sport, where you don’t always get what you deserve and that’s what has happened to us today.”

He was full of praise for his side and how they responded to the loss to Kerry in the Munster final only a week earlier. “A couple of the lads were going back to old habits, taking too many plays out of the ball and we asked them to address that in training ahead of today.

“But look this is just the horrible side of sport, I knew we were going to get a bounce back after what happened in Tralee but it’s just devastating, absolutely devastating for the lads.

I just feel for them and the efforts and support of their parents over the last year or so, bringing them training and all that, we are just devastated.

"But I can’t praise the lads enough, they have given us everything on the pitch and in training. Also in what you do when you are not on the training field and how you mind yourself, the conditioning side of it and they followed suit on all that.

“Really, really proud of the 36 players... but devastated.”