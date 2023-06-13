RedFM Hurling Leagues: Glen Rovers, Ballincollig and Éire Óg among sides securing promotion

With just one round of fixtures remaining, all but three of the 12 promotion spots across the seven divisions of the RedFM Hurling League have been secured.

In Division 2, Ballincollig’s win over Courcey Rovers (see report here), coupled with St Finbarr’s defeat at Bride Rovers, left the Muskerry side on 12 points, two ahead of third-placed Midleton and three clear of the Barrs.

As Ballincollig have already beaten the Magpies, they are guaranteed to finish above them and so they join table-toppers Glen Rovers – who beat Fermoy on Friday – in the second-tier final, with both ascending to Division 1 for 2024.

James Dwyer grabs the sliotar for Ballincollig. Picture: Larry Cummins

Simon Kennefick and Stephen Lynam featured heavily among the scorers for the Glen in their 0-25 to 2-13 victory as Cork stars Patrick Horgan and Eoin and Robert Downey returned for them.

Cillian Tobin, Conleith Ryan and William Finnegan got the Bride Rovers goals in the 3-19 to 2-14 win over the Barrs, a result which sees the Rathcormac/Bartlemy club join the county champions in joint fourth place. Unfortunately for Bishopstown, failure to beat Newtownshandrum means they will play Division 3 hurling next year.

With Saturday’s Division 1 fixtures postponed by a week as a mark of respect to the late Teddy McCarthy, the only game played was Kanturk’s 2-18 to 1-17 win away to Fr O’Neills. Alan Walsh and Lorcán McLoughlin got the goals for the Duhallow side, all but ending O’Neills’ hopes of reaching the final against Sarsfields.

The Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side have nine points, the same as Douglas and Na Piarsiagh with Blackrock on 11, but the three city sides have two games remaining compared to just one for O’Neills.

Division 3 leaders Carrigaline guaranteed promotion and a final place with Friday’s 0-25 to 1-17 win over Newcestown, with Éanna Desmond, Brian Kelleher and David Drake contributing heavily on the scoreboard.

Eoin O'Shea scored two goals as Éire Óg beat Bandon. Picture: Howard Crowdy

With second-placed Éire Óg recording a 4-13 to 1-16 victory over the already-relegated Bandon on Sunday morning, it left the Ovens side two points ahead of Newcestown, whom they have already beaten, ensuring head-to-head advantage even if they were to lose their last match. Eoin O’Shea (two), Kevin Hallissey and Joe Cooper scored the Éire Óg goals. Elsewhere, Kilworth’s loss to Blarney on Thursday night confirmed their relegation.

In Division 4, Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers had already been confirmed as the top two sides before last weekend while Kildorrery kept alive their hopes of avoiding relegation with a 0-15 to 0-8 win away to Aghabullogue.

The result condemns the Coachford side to the drop and Kildorrery still need to beat third-placed Lisgoold in their final game on Saturday week in the hope of finishing level on points with two of Cloyne, Milford or St Catherine’s. In such a scenario, scoring difference would be used but, if Kildorrery were on the same number of opints as just one of those sides, head-to-head record would see them fall to Division 5.

Russell Rovers are sure to come up from Division 5 to 4, with the other place still up for grabs. That battle between took a turn as Argideen Rangers won away to Mayfield on Sunday after Watergrasshill had been beaten by Aghada on Saturday.

It leaves the Timoleague side on 11 points going into the final set of fixtures, one ahead of the Hill and Cloughduv, who provide Argideen’s last opposition. Watergrasshill face Russell Rovers.

GUARANTEED

While Tracton suffered their first defeat of the Division 6 campaign, going down at home to Ballygarvan on Sunday morning, the result guaranteed their promotion.

On Saturday, third-placed Kilbrittain lost at home to Barryroe, meaning that they couldn’t catch Tracton, with their hopes resting on overhauling Ballygarvan, who had won four from four.

However, that became five from five with their win in Minane Bridge on Sunday, leaving both clubs three ahead of Kilbrittain, who have just one match left. The relegation battle in the penultimate grade is still up in the air, with Douglas and Barryroe on four points each while Meelin and Na Piarsaigh have two each.

In the Division 7 promotion race, things are very finely poised too. Erin’s Own top the table on ten points with Glen Rovers on nine with St Finbarr’s have eight and Ballinora seven. Unfortunately for Valley Rovers’ second team, they are already relegated while the other spot will come down to what is effectively a play-off between Kilshannig and Nemo Rangers in the final match.