Limerick and Kilkenny retain provincial titles after two hurling crackers

Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22

A POWERFUL second-half display at the TUS Gaelic Grounds saw Limerick hold off underdogs Clare in another gripping Munster hurling final.

Brian Lohan's charges led 1-11 to 0-11 at the break when Mark Rodgers profited off a Tony Kelly point attempt that bounced off the post to rifle the net but butchered a few decent opportunities in the run-up to half-time.

That was a theme of the game. Limerick were more clinical, especially Aaron Gillane who was Man of the Match with 1-11, 1-3 from play.

Aaron Gillane after his goal. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Clare only converted 18 of their 34 scoring opportunities, the Treaty managed 16 from 27; the Banner also wasted five placed balls compared to one for the hosts.

Still, Clare supporters were left fuming at the decision by referee Liam Gordon not to award a free in the last play when Peter Casey clattered into Tony Kelly off the ball. Instead of extra time for the second year in a row between the neighbours, the final whistle sounded to complete a stunning five in a row for Limerick.

Their record in finals under John Kiely is now 12 from 12, including league deciders, and they're clear favourites to retain Liam MacCarthy and make it five All-Irelands in six seasons. Despite struggling to find their best form in the provincial campaign, Tipp's loss to Waterford in the last game of the round-robin put them through to the Munster final again and now they're only two wins away from dominance again.

Seán Finn and Cian Lynch were marked absent through injury which made the contributions of David Reidy and subs Cathal O'Neill, Adam English and Colin Coughlan vital. Tom Morrissey chipped in with 0-3 and even though Seamus Flanagan was held, Gillane exploited rookie Cian Nolan at the edge of the square.

Tony Kelly was Clare's top scorer but will be disappointed with some of his misses and the big challenge for the Banner is to regroup after failing to end a 25-year wait for Munster silverware. They'll meet Dublin, once they see off Carlow, in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 1-11 (0-8 f), T Morrissey, D Reidy 0-3 each, C O’Neill 0-2, D O’Donovan, G Hegarty, K Hayes, A English 0-1 each.

Clare: T Kelly 0-6 (0-2 f), M Rodgers 1-2, A McCarthy 0-4 (0-3 f), S O’Donnell, D Fitzgerald, I Galvin 0-2 each, R Taylor, D Ryan, C Malone, A Shanagher 0-1 each.

Kilkenny 4-21 Galway 2-26

In Leinster, Kilkenny stunned Galway with a last-gasp Cillian Buckley goal in a 4-21 to 2-26 classic in Croke Park.

Kilkenny's David Blanchfield is challenged by Kevin Cooney of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

It was the highest-scoring Leinster final of all time, with the Tribe setting the early pace, Kilkenny forging ahead by eight points only to see that lead wiped away as a Brian Concannon point nudged Galway two up with time elapsing.

Galway should have cleared their lines in the fifth minute of stoppage time but when the sliotar was kicked into the path of Buckley, the veteran squeezed it home and there wasn't even time for a last puck-out.

In their first win post-Brian Cody success, Derek Lyng's picked up the Leinster trophy for the fourth year running and are through to the All-Ireland semi-final, the other side of the draw to Limerick, where next month they'll meet most likely meet Tipp or Clare, depending on results over the coming weeks.

Henry Shefflin's Galway await the winners of the Tipp v Offaly preliminary quarter-final and beyond that Limerick.

They'll be gutted at failing to hold out in the dying minutes at Croke Park where Conor Whelan was the official Man of the Match with