Macroom too good for Naomh Abán in Tom Creedon Cup semi-final

Knocknagree await the hosts in the decider which will mark the 40th anniversary of Tom Creedon's passing
Dylan Twomey netted two goals for Macroom against Naomh Abán in the Tom Creedon Cup semi-final. Picture: John Tarrant

Macroom 2-11 Naomh Abán 1-7 

A SHARPER Macroom deservedly advanced when overcoming an out-of-sorts Naomh Abán in the Tom Creedon Cup semi-final. 

With the tournament remembering the 40th anniversary of the untimely passing of a terrific Macroom and Cork football servant, the host side were fully tuned in to set up a final with Knocknagree.

Naomh Abán lacked a cutting edge on this occasion, perhaps holding back a little given they are paired against Macroom in the opening round to the Co. Premier IFC next month. That contrasted with Macroom, performing at a higher level and quickly seizing the initiative, with good work by Seán Kiely and David Horgan allowing corner-forward Dylan Twomey demonstrate composure to fire low to the Naomh Abán net in the third min.

Macroom's early dominance owed much to the impact of Ciaran Condon, Mark Corrigan, Caleb Dineen and Horgan. Follow-up points to Twomey, Mark Hunt and Jack O’Riordan helped the home side enjoy a 1-3 to 0-0 advantage midway through the opening half.

Naomh Abán without a few key players opened their account courtesy of a Conchúr Ó Criodáin point only for Macroom to maintain a grip, Horgan raised a pair of points for a 1-7 to 0-3 grip by the interval. The starting midfielder resumed at full-forward for a spell, duly adding a further brace.

The fortunes of the Gaeltacht side improved, though spurning a number of chances, Seán Ó Riordáin and Donal Ó Ceallaigh did split the uprights. Still, the flow remained with Macroom, rewarded on a second goal, effective substitute Ethan O’Gorman placed Twomey to pounce for his second goal.

Macroom might well have added a third goal, but O’Riordan was denied by a fine save by Naomh Abán keeper Gearóid Ó Luasa. As the tempo dropped, the visitors did enjoy more possession, Ó Ceallaigh at the end of a fine move to grab a consolation goal.

Scorers for Macroom: D Twomey 2-1, D Horgan 0-4, E O’Gorman 0-2, J O’Riordan, D Cotter, E O’Leary, M Hunt 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: D Ó Ceallaigh 1-3 (0-2 f), N Ó Ceallaigh 0-2, C Ó Croídáin, S Ó Riordáin 0-1 each.

MACROOM: B O’Connell; C Condon, R Buckley, J O’Riordan; T Dineen, M Corrigan, B O’Gorman; C Dineen, D Horgan; D Cotter, E O’Leary, S Kiely; S Meaney, M Hunt, D Twomey. 

Subs: E O’Gorman for D Cotter, A Quinn for B O’Gorman, B O’Connell for M Corrigan, L McSweeney for D Horgan, D Hogan for T Dineen, D Cotter for R Buckley.

NAOMH ABÁN: G Ó Luasa; T Ó Catháin, C Ó Deasúnaigh, C de Róiste; E Ó Criodáin, D Ó Loinsigh, S Hendy; S Ó Riordáin, C Ó Donnchú; A Ó Loingsigh, N Ó Ceallaigh, C Ó Criodáin; D Ó Ceallaigh, D Ó Laoighaire, D Ó Loingsigh.

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).

