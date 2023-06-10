Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 19:14

Cork camogie team honour Teddy McCarthy before win over Dublin in Ballinlough

Intermediate side observed a minute's silence for the Leeside legend before their Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship clash
The Cork team stand for a minute's silence for the late Teddy McCarthy prior to their clash with Dublin at Ballinlough. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mary Newman

Cork 2-11 Dublin 0-5 

CORK kept their Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship qualification hopes alive as they recorded their first victory in the round-robin series at the immaculate Ballinlough venue.

Before throw-in, a minute's silence was observed in memory of the late Teddy McCarthy, who was laid to rest on Saturday and attended his last game at the same venue on Monday afternoon before his shock passing.

Cork were sharp and moved the ball well and always held the upper hand, though they did waste a number of chances. 

Lauren Homan pointed an early free and added one from play to settle the hosts and it was nine minutes in before Dublin opened their account with a Grace Skelton point. From the puck-out, Homan took on and evaded two defenders before giving a pin-point pass to Rose Murphy who made no mistake to goal.

With their defence solid, Cork had Rachel Harty covering acres of ground in midfield and ensuring fast ball was sent into the Cork inside line. Homan pointed two frees and in between Harty slotted one over and Cork were seven points in front on 20 minutes.

Stefanie Beausang was forced into a good save soon after at the expense of a 45 which Grainne Skelton converted and with Cliona O'Leary and Meabh Hicks exchanging points it was 1-6 to 0-3 at the break.

Isobel Sheehan getting away from Hazel Austin and Robyn Buckley, Dublin. Picture: Dan Linehan

On the restart, Cork set about stretching their lead and three points from Cliona O’Leary, Lucy Allen and the pacey Fiona Nelligan saw them begin to pull away. With Leanne O'Sullivan and Laura Doyle on top in their half-back line Cork cut off any supply the Dublin forwards hoped to win. 

Harty continued to dominate around the middle and Dublin had to wait until the end of the third quarter before Joyce Atkinson registered their only score from play of the second half.

Cork hit their second goal on 48 minutes with Homan again offloading, this time to Cliona Dooley who finished well.

Cork added points from Laura Doyle and Homan to ensure victory was secured before Grainne Skelton clipped a late Dublin free.

Cork's Laura Doyle is first to a breaking ball ahead of Nina Brennan, Dublin, at Ballinlough on Saturday. Picture: Dan Linehan

With Kilkenny defeating Galway it ensures they have secured one of the semi-final spots, Galway and Cork will fight it out for the second semi-final spot when they meet on July 1 in Cork.

Scorers for Cork: L Homan 0-5 (0-3 f), R Murphy, C Dooley 1-0, C O'Leary 0-2 f, R Harty, L Allen, L Doyle, F Nelligan 0-1 each.

Dublin: G Skelton 0-3 (0-2 f), M Hicks, J Atkinson 0-1 each.

CORK: S Beausang; A Moloney, N O'Leary, E Flanagan; L O'Sullivan, M Ring, L Doyle; A O'Callaghan, R Harty (c); R Murphy, L Allen, L Homan; C Dooley, C O'Leary, F Nelligan.

Subs: C O'Callaghan for C O'Leary (42), T McCarthy for M Ring (52), I Sheehan for F Nelligan (52), A Cashman for R Murphy (inj 55), E O'Donovan for E Flanagan (57).

DUBLIN: L Campbell; C Tierney, S McCarthy, H Austin; S Power, N Cotter, E Adderley; J Atkinson, A Kenny; M Hicks, G Shanahan, N Brennan; R Buckley, A Deegan (c), G Skelton.

Subs: C Murphy for G Shanahan (27), L McMahon for A Deegan (45).

Referee: Karol Collins (Galway).

