Cobh Ramblers boss Shane Keegan: 'I think we have, to be fair, overachieved'

COBH Ramblers manager Shane Keegan believes the squad may have ‘overachieved’ in the first half of the First Division season after setting ‘ambitious’ targets for themselves at the start of the year.

The coach was speaking after a 1-0 victory over Treaty United at the Market Fields, a result that means the club is fourth in the table at the mid-season break.

“I like to think that the supporters will be reasonably happy with what we have done so far over the first half of the season,” he said.

“I think we have, to be fair, overachieved. We were ambitious ourselves with what we could do this year. At this moment in time, we’re probably even overachieving on that.”

Whatever about the bigger picture, the manager was more than happy with the ‘hard-earned’ three points in Limerick.

The Ramblers had to work hard to break down Treaty and when a chance fell to Liam Kervick in the 80th minute, he got around Stephen Christopher and put the ball beyond the reach of Shane Hallahan.

Once the ball hit the back of the net, Cobh pulled everyone back to make sure they got the three points.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get the points, it was hard-earned,” he said.

“In the first half we were the better side, we potentially could have had the game out of sight within the first half an hour if we had been more clinical. I think we had three or four really good scoring chances.

Shane Hallahan, Treaty United goalkeeper, flying high against Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

“I think the game swung to be more even. I think the introduction of Enda Curran, he brought them into the game a bit more and gave them a bit of a pivotal point. He caused us a few problems.

“The second half, we were the better side but they still had a couple of decent half chances in fairness. Overall, it was reasonably hard-earned but we were definitely deserving of it."

Keegan was also praised the goal-scorer after his performance in Limerick.

“Liam is a cracking fella,” he said. “His attitude is superb, absolutely superb. He has had to show a period of patience at times where he was going through a run of games without getting in. His biggest problem is that he is so similar to Jack (Doherty). It is quite hard to get himself and Jack into the same side.

Anytime Jack has been out, be it injury or suspension, Liam has found himself in the team more often than not. He always steps up to the mark, that is for sure.

“He himself will almost be disappointed that he didn’t end up with more than one tonight because he was such a constant torn in their side.

“We had a very particular game plan in how we hoped to use Liam and I think we got quite a bit of joy and success off of that. And he came up with a really good finish in the second half.”