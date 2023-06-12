Cork City need to bolster squad after 'flat' display in home loss to Dundalk

AFTER seeing their four-game impressive winning run come to an end against Dundalk, Richie Holland admitted his side were “flat” against the Lilywhites.

City started the game the better of the sides but as the game aged, the players seemed to tire.

Holland feels the lack of options available to City at this moment impacted the result against Dundalk.

"I just thought we were a bit flat tonight. There could be a number of factors for that. Maybe the run of games.

We are asking the same lads to go to the well. Monday’s game against Bohemians was a tough game physically, and we are pretty thin.

"When you see the changes opposition teams can make whereas we have a smaller pool at the moment, and it probably told tonight. I just felt we were a little bit off to what we normally are, and when you are in this league, you see what happens."

City played well in the first half, going ahead through a Ruairí Keating goal and they had other opportunities too. Those misses proved costly when Dundalk grabbed a winner in the closing stages.

“There were big moments in the game. Tunde’s one; he probably hits too well. If he scuffs that he probably scores, and it’s a good save from the keeper.

"But then the goal we concede, the most frustrating part is that it has come direct from a corner, which should never happen at this level really, we should defend that better. Instead of going in 1-0 at half time possibly 2-0, we are going in level, and it is a different team talk then."

The visitors were comfortably the better side in the second half, probably tied into City running out of steam.

"Dundalk upped it second-half. They had a lot of possession, and we found it hard to get out at times, but still, I can’t fault the lads' effort.

"They kept trying to the end. It was good to see Cian Bargary back on the pitch and hopefully, we can get a few more back after the break."

For a while, it looked like the hosts would survive and secure what would have been a valuable point in the battle to finish outside the bottom two places and stave off the threat of relegation.

"They did have us under a lot of pressure, but then again, it wasn’t a case where I felt that they had loads of chances. They had a lot of possession but we were defending the box well.

"The second goal is one of those where we need to stop the cross, and when it went into the box it is probably a bit fortunate for (John) Martin that it has fell to his head.

"Fair play to him, he has finished well. But look, probably the period of games we have had over the last number of weeks has put us in a position where we are competing with a number of teams going forward."

BOLSTER

The other results on the night did not go in City’s favour with Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers both collecting points.

Those results saw City drop back into the relegation/playoff spot, and Holland admits that the club are keen on signing players this transfer window including making Matt Healy’s deal permanent after the player was released by Ipswich Town. There have been some injuries in recent weeks including Darragh Crowley and Ethon Varian.

“Results didn’t go our way, but it is going to be like that. Your going to have teams that are going to win games and lose games, and it is going to be up and down, but the main thing from this period is that we are back in touch with teams around us.

"That’s the most important thing.

“It’s probably going to be a big window for us, and it’s about getting the right players in to help the lads along.

"You have seen that these lads can compete with the best in the league, but it’s just when we aren’t quiet at it, we probably need a bit more experience. The club will be talking to Matt, and hopefully that can be done."