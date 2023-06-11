John Horgan on hurling: Clare and Limerick collide as frustrated Cork look on

THERE’S unlikely to be much of a Cork presence at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday for the Munster senior hurling final.

Quite rightly, Limerick and Clare supporters have got their hands on the much sought-after tickets for one of the most eagerly awaited games between the neighbouring counties for many a long day.

For the Cork players, management and supporters, they will look on from afar wondering how things might have been different and how close they were to occupying the dressing room of the team wearing green.

Clare had put themselves in a situation where no matter what transpired elsewhere last Sunday week they were safely berthed in the final, a huge achievement given how badly the campaign had started for them when they lost to Tipperary on their home patch in Cusack Park.

To subsequently go on to win their three remaining games in the group stage of the competition deserves the utmost praise and whatever the outcome is next Sunday, they are likely to continue to be viable All-Ireland contenders.

They’ll be in a semi-final or quarter-final and will be very much in the mix.

REALITY

Cork’s nonparticipation is all the harder to take because against both finalists they lost out by the bare minimum and things could just as easily have gone the other way. A draw in one of those games would have sufficed but it’s no good crying over spilled milk now.

The harsh reality is that Cork won just one of their four games and that’s why they are now on the outside looking in.

Hard and all as that is to take, there are endless examples from every code every year of what might have been.

The new Munster championship format, since it was introduced in 2018 has been a resounding story of success, chapter after chapter being penned on great games of hurling being played out by the five competing counties with the margin for error in the majority of them as thin as a piece of thread that sews a button on the collar of a shirt.

Limerick over those past years have been the masters of nearly always finding a way, not playing at the top end of their game but still managing to dig out the result.

That ability has been a huge part of their phenomenal dominance and they have now put themselves in a similar position again that gives them a fighting chance of landing another All-Ireland.

There has been a lot of debate surrounding Clare’s decision to play the final on the pitch that Limerick train on each night. They have, of course, already beaten their close neighbours in the Gaelic Grounds in the group stage and they will firmly believe that they can do so again.

And they may very well do so but defeating the country’s best team once is one thing but doing it twice in such a short space of time could be a different story.

We’ll have to wait and see but Sunday’s second instalment between the two might not be the last this season.

With the group stage in both provinces now completed there is a strong perception that Limerick are Clare are the two best teams we have seen and you would not rule out a third meeting in the All-Ireland final.

That’s probably jumping the gun a bit but maybe it cannot be ruled out either.

Since Cork’s eviction from the championship, there has been a thousand different viewpoints offered and it was interesting to read former Limerick boss, Tom Ryan’s take on them in last Saturday’s Daily Mail.

He believed that while their season ended in failure it is far more likely that in time it will be viewed as a significant building block for the future.

RESILIENCE

He said that new team boss, Pat Ryan has infused Cork with a sense of character and resilience that has been missing for an age and that he introduced new players that have big futures ahead of them.

He believes that a thriving production line is being put in place with the county’s victory in Sunday’s U20 final another significant step forward.

Players like Patrick Horgan and Seamie Harnedy, he hopes, will remain around to provide that much-needed experienced dimension.

Joy for the Cork U20s in Thurles. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Interesting words indeed from an old hurling warhorse who gave quite a lot to Limerick in the 1990s, just falling short of getting them on the podium in the Hogan Stand.

Whilst Cork must look on from the outside now for the remainder of the hurling year, quite a lot can still be learned on how to bridge the gap that still exists between getting over the line, as against just falling short as was the case this time.

Limerick have proved how streetwise they are, being that bit cuter when it comes to winning the 50/50 free which can make so much difference when the margins are so fine.

Developing that part of the game will push Cork closer to ending a famine that last lasted too long now.

But for now, it’s all about Sunday and there is the prospect of the game reaching heights that will surpass what we have already seen thus far.

That might take some doing but there is no doubt that the potential for that to happen exists.

Limerick were in a very precarious position at times in the game against Cork and, in fact, were out of the equation at times in that game.

But they used their get-out-of-jail card and having done so there is a strong sense that they are firmly back on course to land another provincial title and subsequently the McCarthy Cup.

A few very dubious calls fell in their direction and that cannot be argued with and Cork had genuine reason to feel that they were hard done by.

Clare have already matched them for physicality and intensity in that group-stage win but on home turf, in a final, it’s difficult to go against Limerick.

On Sunday they might be just 140 minutes from becoming hurling immortals.

Conversely, the perception that they are now there for the taking might be proved correct.

Either way, it will be fascinating to watch it all unfold.