Cork City's winning run comes to an end against Dundalk at Turner's Cross

Cork City 1 Dundalk 2

CORK City's four-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night as they were defeated by Dundalk at Turners Cross.

Despite being the better side in the first half, City were outclassed in the second period by the visitors, and it was a deserved victory for Dundalk.

City made one change from the side that defeated Bohemians on Monday with Barry Coffey selected ahead of Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, after the former Celtic player's impressive cameo after coming on as a substitute against the Gypsies.

It was an even start to the game with both sides enjoying spells of possession with the ball. Both teams seemed to flood the middle of the pitch with players, which saw the sides cancel each other out.

Considering the pace of Tunde Owolabi, Dundalk were playing a risky game with a high defensive line. Credit to the Lilywhites their defence were perfectly timing when to step up as a unit to catch the City players offside.

After levelling Joey Donnelly’s all-time club scoring record, which stood since 1946, against UCD on Monday, Patrick Hoban was aiming to hold the record on his own by scoring against City. The striker had the first opportunity of the game when he connected with Ryan O’Kane’s corner but Jimmy Corcoran dealt with the effort.

Ruairi Keating had City’s first chance on goal when he got in behind the high defensive line of Dundalk. However the striker delayed his strike when he should have struck his shot sooner, as it narrowed the angle for his effort, and he ended up blasting wide.

City took the lead when Kevin Custovic exploited the space left by Darragh Leahy down the left-hand side of Dundalk, and his excellent delivery came off the leg of Louie Annesley, who steered the ball beyond the helpless Nathan Sheppard.

Cork City striker Ruairi Keating celebrates with teammates after their side's first goal against Dundalk at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile

City were dominant throughout the first half and should have gone further ahead when Owolabi had a chance inside the six-yard penalty area, but could not bundle the ball home as Sheppard did well to recover.

Matt Healy went close to getting on the scoresheet before Dundalk, completely against the run of play, equalised, as O’ Kane’s corner evaded everyone to go directly into the City net. Questions will again be asked of Corcoran for his role in the goal as he failed to deal with the inswinging ball.

To concede so late in the half was a blow to City, especially considering how well they had played up to that point.

The goal seemed to affect the City players at the start of the second half as it was Dundalk who started the brighter of the sides. The Louth club were in control of possession without causing City any serious problems.

The City players looked tired in their press as gaps started to appear for the Dundalk players to get in possession. CIty were being forced to defend very deep and struggled to get out of their half when they did get on the ball.

Dundalk were in complete control of the game at the midway point of the half and should have gone ahead when Ryan Tulloch wasted an opportunity when he was unable to hit the target after being teed up by Andy Boyle.

City would have gone behind were it not for a fantastic bit of defending from John O’Donovan, who managed to prevent O’Kane from scoring his second, when he blocked the attackers shot from inside the six-yard area.

City's best opportunity fell to Custovic but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

The winning goal came five minutes from the end when John Martin headed home from close-range.

CITY: Corcoran; Custovic, Honohan, Coleman, Gilchrist, O’Donovan (Krezic 80); Healy, Bolger, Coffey (Bargary 80); Owolabi (Murphy 84), Keating.

DUNDALK: Shepperd, Davies, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy; Kelly (Tulloch 58), Sloggett, Yli-Kokko (Malley 58); O’Kane (Doyle 90), Elliott (Martin 78), Hoban.

Referee: R Hennessy