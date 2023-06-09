Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 21:44

Liam Kervick strikes late as Cobh Ramblers beat Treaty United away

Tight Munster derby was decided in the closing stages at Markets Field.
Liam Kervick strikes late as Cobh Ramblers beat Treaty United away

Cobh Ramblers goalscorer Liam Kervick of Cobh Ramblers tussles for possession with Shane McMonagle recently.

Dylan O’ Connell

Treaty United 0 Cobh Ramblers 1

LIAM Kervick made sure that Cobh Ramblers went into the international break with a victory over Treaty United, with the striker’s late goal at the Markets Field the difference in an evenly contested Munster derby.

Cobh showed no signs of tiredness after playing three games in seven days, with Charlie Lyons forcing the first save of the game in just the fifth minute. This led to a succession of corners, and Ben O’Riordan ended this by clearing the ball for Treaty.

Colin Conroy tried to create something for the Shannonsiders once they got possession inside the Cobh half, and Darragh O’Sullivan Connell picked off the intended through ball.

The next time the Ramblers got beyond the halfway line, it came from Lee Stacey passing to Kervick on the left wing. The midfielder beat O’Riordan with his run and got into the area, which was filled with red and white jerseys. Hallahan stretched and put the shot out for a corner that came to nothing.

The Ramblers’ goalkeeper was then needed to deal with a close-range attempt from Dean George after he connected with a chipped pass into the area from Conor Barry. Stacey comfortably caught this, and Cobh started building from the back.

They used this spell in possession to set up Wilson Waweru and the striker forced a low save from Hallahan.

The Treaty goalkeeper then stopped the striker’s next attempt from inside the area.

Treaty finished the half the stronger of the two sides, with Alec Byrne and Martin Coughlan trying to score from a distance. These near misses created a sense of momentum that accumulated in Hallahan parrying a Lee Devitt shot and Colin Kelly hit the loose ball over the bar.

On the hour mark, Jason Abbott sent in a corner and it caused chaos on the penalty spot. Hallahan jumped in to stop three Cobh players from getting a touch as the ball bobbed on the line.

Abbot’s next touch of the ball was a free-kick won through a foul on Luke Desmond by Alec Byrne. This went out for a corner, and the referee blew for a free-out after Colin Conroy cleared for Treaty.

All of these chances built up to Kervick getting around Stephen Christopher inside the area and beating Hallahan with a shot.

Cobh pulled everyone back in the final 10 minutes and cleared away everything that Treaty sent in during their attempt to equalise.

TREATY: Shane Hallahan; Ben O’Riordan, Lee Devitt, Conor Barry, Alec Byrne, Dean George, Stephen Christopher, Colin Kelly, Martin Coughlan, Colin Conroy, Darren Nwankwo.

Subs: Enda Curran for Barry (22), Darren Collins for Kelly (57), Josh Quinlivan for Coughlan (57).

COBH: Lee Stacey; Justin Eguaibor, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Wilson Waweru, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, Lee Desmond, Charlie O’Brien, Liam Kervick, Dale Holland, Jason Abbott.

Subs: Tiernan O’Brien for O’Brien (64), Conor Drinan for Desmond (68), Pierce Philips for Waweru (86), Jake Hegarty for Holland (87).

Referee: Marc Lynch

<p>Douglas Golf Club will host the European Seniors next week. Picture: Niall O'Shea</p>

Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event

READ NOW

