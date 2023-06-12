Paddy Lambe: A genuine gentleman and Sars and Glanmire club stalwart

THE recent death of Sarsfields stalwart Paddy Lambe brought widespread sadness to his family and many friends in the Riverstown club.

Dot Murphy, Renee Lambe, Gloria Coughlan and Paddy Lambe cheer on Un De Sceaux, owned by the O'Connell family in Glanmire after winning The Arkle Chase at Cheltenham. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Born in Glanmire in 1940, Paddy developed his interest in GAA while attending the New Inn school, where as a young boy he immediately got involved with Sarsfields and Glanmire.

It was evident from a young age that Paddy had serious talent and he quickly made a big impression through the grades right up to the top tier of the club’s senior team.

On the family side, Paddy married the love of his life Renee in the early '70s and was blessed with two sons Jim and Barry. They resided in Dunkettle. The territory and base of Sars has always been Riverstown but its area might be best described as the valley of the Glashaboy River that includes the district of Carrig na bhFear, Upper Glanmire, Knocknahorgan, Templemichael, Sallybrook, Riverstown and Glanmire Village.

Despite his hurling skills Paddy also served the footballers of Glanmire helping them win east Cork titles in the '60s and '70s. On the inter-county scene, he did manage to be selected for the Cork senior hurling team against Waterford for the opening of the Youghal hurling pitch in June 1974.

On the management side, Paddy was always highly respected and he got his first taste of success when Sars won the U21 championship in 1975.

Like many other great GAA men in every corner of Ireland, he trained many sides in the Sarsfields club giving many hours of voluntary time for the love of his beloved club.

His close friend Seanie Farrell summed up the incredible service he gave to Sarsfields over many years.

Farrell said: “The word genuine is one that I use very sparingly when describing people but for me, Paddy Lambe was certainly in that category always thinking about what was best for his club.

It was a pleasure to know him and we spent many years as friends and to be honest I will never forget the great man as his contribution was immense."

The Riverstown club had gone 51 years without winning the Cork Senior championship and in 2008 the drought ended when they finally broke the hoodoo.

Fittingly, Paddy was part of the selection team under Bertie Óg Murphy and it was a day that brought emotion to the usually calm Paddy. Speaking shortly after the final, in the wild celebrations in Riverstown, Paddy summed up his relief.

"Winning county titles at the top level isn’t easy but I think today we were rewarded as a club for sheer hard work put in over many years but I can tell you it was worth the wait.”

Indeed, Paddy was also a selector in 1989, 2009, and 2014 but it was his knowledge of the game that impressed many people involved in the Sars club.

Former secretary Jimmy Murphy was best placed to sum up the contribution that Paddy gave for over 70 years to his beloved club.

Murphy said: “We will never see the likes of Paddy again as his love for the club was unquestionable always supporting us and people like him are a rare breed.

It was never about Paddy as he was always an unsung hero and to be honest Sars lost a true gentleman.”

TRUE CLUB MAN

The hurling knowledge of Paddy was widely admired, and the great Teddy McCarthy spoke of Lambe, before his own tragic passing, and of Lambe’s contribution to Sars that will never be forgotten.

McCarthy said: "Paddy had a great insight of the game and to me always put the club first and was always interested in the happenings even when he stepped back from his selectorial roles.

"Nowadays men like Paddy are very scarce but to me, that man went to his grave a true Sars club man."

During my years knowing Paddy, his love for hurling was evident but more importantly the bond between him his wife Renee showed the loyal man he was.

Many Sars men still bring the great man up in conversation such was the legacy he left and it would be fitting if the present Sars team could win the Senior County championship in the year of his death.

It often seems absurd the way hurling grips us, the way the triviality of men striking a sliotar, governs our mood, our faith, our habits, our emotions.

Then you have a day like this, Sarsfields' day at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2008 and it makes sweet sweet sense.

You were a true club man Paddy.

May you Rest in Peace.