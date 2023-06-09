Cork trio in Ireland’s World Cup training squad as Saoirse Noonan returns

CORK'S Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, and Saoirse Noonan have all been included in the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team squad for a pre-World Cup training camp.

The Girls in Green are currently finalising their perpetrations with just over a month to go until the opening game of the World Cup against Australia.

This group of players will assemble ahead of a series of friendlies against Zambia and France at Tallaght Stadium.

The first fixture is set to be played on June 22 and that will be followed by Les Bleues visit to Dublin on July 6.

A behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia has also been arranged to take place on July 14 in Brisbane.

O’Sullivan will link up with the squad after taking over the captaincy role at North Carolina Courage in the NWSL. The two-time US champions are currently in seventh place in the league and pushing for a play-off spot with just one point separating them from Houston Dash.

Connolly was with Brighton & Hove Albion this season and she helped the club stay in the FA Women’s Super League and reach the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

The midfielder, who can also play as a defender, will link up with the national team while looking for a new club after finishing her contract with Brighton.

Noonan is also back in the Irish squad, after first experiencing senior competitive football with the national team in late 2021. She made her mark on that campaign by scoring the ninth goal for Ireland during a record-breaking 11-0 win over Georgia at Tallaght Stadium.

The Ireland squad also includes Leanna Kiernan, with the striker back after overcoming an ankle injury that caused her to miss the majority of the WSL season with Liverpool.

A noticeable absentee is Manchester United’s Aoife Mannion, with the defender currently sidelined with a knee injury that forced her to miss the end of the WSL season.

Goalkeepers:

Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders:

Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Aine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionessess), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United).

Midfielders:

Katie McCabe (Arsenal); Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Free Agent), Lily Agg (London City Lionessess), Ruesha Littlejohn (Free Agent), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham FC) Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United).

Forwards:

Heather Payne (Florida State Seminoles), Amber Barrett (Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Saoirse Noonan (Durham), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Leanne Kiernan.