Tony Considine picks the Cork U20 hurlers ready to move on to senior

ON my way into Thurles last Sunday I met a few of my Cork friends — I still have a few there — and we got to chat about the underage finals and wondering if it would be a Munster double.

I said to them that Clare would do their part but I was even more confident that Cork would come through also. Munster was extremely good this year so Cork had a way tougher campaign than Offaly, and of course had a lot more experience.

Some of my Cork friends, unusually, were not as confident and still a bit down after the senior loss the week before.

ELECTRIC

I have been at many underage finals over the years but I don’t think I have ever seen as big a crowd as there was in Semple Stadium. There were four counties and Offaly brought more supporters than Cork, Galway and Clare put together. It was an electric atmosphere.

Offaly started really well, putting it up to Cork all over the field with Adam Screeney causing problems and getting some great scores.

Offaly’s backs were fairly tight and standing up to the Cork attack.

I did wonder if they’d keep up this pace as Cork looked the more imposing team physically, and beginning to show it as well, which is what you want your team to do in the heat of battle.

They were still finding Screeney a handful but I was surprised Darragh O’Sullivan wasn’t on him at the throw-in as he’s a top-class defender.

They did switch it and he completely dominated Screeney in the second half. Of course, at that stage, they were in control everywhere. I’d say Ben O’Connor gave them the right message at halftime because they really responded very well.

Obviously, there will be a lot of talk in Cork about who is going to step up to senior, because after all that is what Cork hurling is all about, winning All-Irelands.

Sometimes you are lucky to get two or three players out of any underage team but remember Cork have a lot of titles won over the last number of years now at U20.

They have a lot of players coming through, you could say there is a big red wave, but with expectation comes a lot of pressure, both from within the camp and outside.

In my opinion, I think Cork will get a few from this team alright.

One of the stars, Ben O’Connor, is going to take up a rugby career.

While Ben is a fine hurler, I think it would be a bigger worry for Cork if guys like Shane Kingston, Darragh O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Healy, William Buckley and Ben Cunningham, decided to go another route. I believe they are going to be senior players for a number of years for Cork.

One young man that I think will really make it is Micheál Mullins.

Micheál Mullins drives the sliotar. Picture: Larry Cummins

He was my Man of the Match in this contest. I have seen him a few times this year, not alone is he a very good player but he is a really good leader as well, a complete team player.

What a goal he got at the start of the second half. He has the making of a senior captain if he keeps progressing the way he has up to now. He has the perfect attitude.

The Cork manager Ben O’Connor is fitting very well into this job. I like the way he has his team playing, with plenty of direct running, which he was top-class at himself.

Ben was a brilliant hurler but of course, he had a real cutting edge too.

You could see this in this team, taking no prisoners, tackling like demons when needed, standing their ground and letting the referee do the rest.

Ben’s right-hand man, Ronan Curran, was from the same cloth as Ben, an outstanding centre-back and also a guy with a real cutting edge.

Ronan Curran, Cork, in action against John Mullane, Waterford, in Croke Park, 2007. Picture: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

He always stood up on the big days for Cork, and the bigger the day the better he was.

This team is really a reflection of its management team, it’s great to see quality guys managing underage teams. Cork have that in place now with Pat Ryan another top-quality guy over the seniors.

Everyone be warned, it is only a matter of time as the red wave is getting bigger and bigger. God help us all when it becomes a tsunami.