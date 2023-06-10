Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 08:45

Cork footballers could still secure top spot if they beat Mayo

It's all to play for in the All-Ireland group stages with only Clare eliminated so far
Cork’s Brian Hurley with Jason Foley and Jack Barry of Kerry. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Derek daly

AS WE enter the final of the three rounds of the All-Ireland football group stage only one team, Clare, go into the week-end already eliminated, meaning that most teams still have something tangible to play for.

Louth knocking out Kerry, Westmeath eliminating Tyrone and Sligo doing enough against Dublin to get through at Kildare’s expense are all extremely unlikely propositions, but even the slightest possibility of them coming through will ensure that it will be worth keeping an eye on how these games transpire.

In Group 1 Mayo are safely qualified, but they will be looking to wrap up the top spot, and the guaranteed quarter-final berth that comes with it, when they face Cork.

Cork manager John Cleary. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Their victory over Kerry in Killarney, which was the Kingdom’s first home defeat since 1995 in the championship, certainly raised eyebrows, but the fact that they only scrapped past Louth by a single point, when seemingly hanging on at the end, means that the jury is still out on whether the curse is well and truly over.

TIGHT

If Cork should turn them over, and win by at least three, then we could well come down to scoring difference to decide top spot, with Kerry having to overturn a current -9 scoring difference versus Mayo and -3 to Cork.

In Group 2 Galway would need two unlikely results not to finish top.

They are the only team remaining with a 100% record in this year’s championship and they will be looking to maintain that against Armagh, in what is a repeat of the thrilling and controversial All-Ireland quarter-final from last year, that Galway eventually won on penalties.

They would need to lose this one heavily, and for Tyrone to also put a big score on Westmeath, although a surprise Westmeath win in that one would mean Armagh would pip them on the head-to-head, should they triumph.

Dublin were expected to walk Group 3, but their draw with Roscommon means the two are in a lunge for the line in that one.

The Rossies probably need a big win over Kildare to maintain their current advantage over Jim Gavin’s side.

It certainly would make the championship more interesting if the likes of Dublin and Kerry were heading towards the Preliminary quarter-final stage.

Group 4 has turned into a mini-Ulster championship, with Clare in as the fodder for Derry, Monaghan and Donegal.

A big win for Derry should see them leapfrog Monaghan into top spot, as you would expect the meeting of Monaghan and Donegal to be another typical close and cagey Ulster derby.

By the completion of round 3 we will have four teams eliminated and four more sitting safely in the quarter-finals awaiting the shootouts that are expected to be that aforementioned preliminary quarter-final stage.

You would not be ruling out reigning champions Kerry or former kingpins Dublin, as both will have big says in the outcome of this championship, but at present they look like they will be pushed all the way by the in-form teams of the year to date, Galway, Mayo and Derry.

