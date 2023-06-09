Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 08:10

Cork City v Dundalk: Fans expect a big performance at Turner's Cross

After four wins in a row, the Rebel Army must now deal with the weight of expectation
Tunde Owolabi of Cork City celebrates at the final whistle against Bohs.

Graham Cummins

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Cork City v Dundalk, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm 

I used to write these previews with optimism rather than a belief that City could get maximum points from games. 

However that is no longer the case, and as I write about the Rebel Army’s clash with Dundalk, the only outcome I envision for this encounter is another City victory. 

City are the form team in the league having won their last four matches. In fact, the last time they did drop points was against tonight’s opponents, a game in which City threw away a lead in injury time, but were hindered by some questionable refereeing decision.

This is a City team full of confidence and after moving out of the relegation/playoff spot will want to make sure that it stays that way. They will be approaching this game believing that they should win. 

City’s new-found form will bring a new pressure on the players. Although they have had to deal with the pressure of a relegation battle all season, and will still have that pressure, City’s run of four successive wins will bring a new pressure of expectancy. Supporters will be going to games, as I am, expecting that City defeat teams rather than in hope that they can. 

Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

That can be a difficult pressure to deal with for players. Their form has put them into a position where draws are no longer seen as a success, only victories.

With regards to Dundalk, I don’t think the players have anything to fear after their two clashes this season. 

The Lilywhites are nothing special. In their two meetings with City they have done nothing offensively that would worry me. 

Yes, they managed to defeat City in their last meeting but that was more to do with City having two players sent off rather than Dundalk’s brilliance. 

As long as City can keep Patrick Hoban quiet then I envision a comfortable evening for the hosts. 

Hoban might be entering the twilight years of his career but he is still a threat and will score goals. He’s not going to run in behind defenders so it is important that City stop the supply to him, meaning they don’t allow crosses into the box.

For City, it’s about doing the same things again, which are to defend well and take one of their limited opportunities in front of goal. 

BASE

Defensively City have been outstanding. 

They have a flat back-five where everyone seems to know their jobs no matter what defenders play. Offensively, I do think they can improve. They aren’t creating several clear-cut chances in games, or pinning teams back. 

I think for City to go to the next level they do need to improve going forward but that will take time. 

Liam Buckley and Richie Holland obviously and rightfully worked on the defensive side of things first and I imagine they will want to start working more on the offensive side of the team once they feel the time is right.

With another very big crowd expected at the Cross, I expect to see City on the front foot and take all three points.

