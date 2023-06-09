Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 09:31

Danny Murphy's Cork City face Bohemians before summer break 

'Moral victories aren’t three points, and that is something City will need to rectify in the second half of the season'
Cork City manager Danny Murphy and his players against DLR Waves. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dylan O’ Connell

WITH just one game to go before the summer break, Cork City WFC are on the road and they will face Bohemians this Saturday at Dalymount Park, with kick-off set for 3pm.

The Rebel Army travel to the capital on the back of last week’s 1-0 defeat to DLR Waves at Turner’s Cross. If the club fail to get three points in Dublin, they will be the only team in the league without a win at the summer break.

They’ve collected just two points from their opening 12 games, with both those results coming on the road against Treaty United and Wexford Youths.

As impressive as they were in Limerick and at Ferrycarrig Park, they remain rock bottom of the Women’s Premier Division.

The draw at Treaty led to a spirited 2-1 loss to Peamount United at Turner’s Cross and City went down fighting in the defeat to DLR Waves.

Moral victories aren’t three points, and that is something City will need to rectify in the second half of the season.

This starts with Bohemians, a side who convincingly beat them 3-1 at Turner’s Cross last April.

That actually changed the trajectory of the Gypsies’ season as they have not lost since that game on Leeside.

Bohemians have won four and drew two of their last six fixtures in the Women’s Premier Division, a run that includes a 0-0 draw with title-chasing Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park.

That was arguably their most impressive result as a group, as a lot of that run was padded by wins over teams in the bottom half of the table.

This is ultimately one of those ‘bonus games’ that a struggling team has during a season, a fixture that the weaker side is not expected to win. If they get anything from it, even a narrow defeat, it is a bonus.

STRUGGLE

How it has come to this is one thing, what matters is how can the rest of the season be salvaged.

It can easily be turned into a blank canvas, a platform for young players to express themselves and learn the pace of senior football in the Women’s Premier Division.

Danny Murphy is already doing this by integrating players like Fianna Bradley and Kiera Sena into his team. There’s a real possibility that this pays off in the long run, and a system will come together as the squad comes of age.

This does make sense, but it still doesn’t take away from the fact that the biggest county in Ireland has a team with just two points from 12 games.

