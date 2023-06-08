Cork City caretaker management team in place until end of season

THE Cork City caretaker management team, which took over Colin Healy resigned in May, will be in charge of the club for the rest of the season.

That group is led by Sporting Director Liam Buckley and it includes assistant managers Richie Holland and Declan Coleman, along with Head of Academy Liam Kearney.

The quartet have been working together for just over the month and they have overseen a drastic change of fortunes at Turner’s Cross, with the club now eighth in the table after winning four consecutive games in the Premier Division.

Things started slowly as they had to deal with back-to-back losses to St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk. City are now one of the form teams in the league after they took points off Sligo Rovers, Shamrock Rovers, Drogheda United, and Bohemians.

This is the first time in five years that the club have won five games in a row in the Premier Division and their recent run has eased fears of relegation.

While City take care of business on the pitch, club owner Dermot Usher and Buckley have been looking at contenders that applied for the vacant managerial position while sounding out others. The Irish Examiner reports that a suitable candidate has yet to be sourced.

This is the Sporting Director’s first big assignment since he took the job, an appointment that was publicly announced on the same day that Healy resigned.

Buckley was just a few hours into his first day at City when it became public that Healy had stepped down.

The manager departed having guided the club to the 2022 League of Ireland First Division title, and promotion back to the top tier of the Irish football pyramid.

City started life in the Premier Division by getting a point at Tallaght Stadium and the Showgrounds, and they beat UCD 4-0 at Turner’s Cross.

Things fell apart after a 1-0 victory over Dundalk on Easter Monday as they went on to lose their next four games in the league under Healy.

BATTLE

This sucked the club into the relegation battle, with a 1-0 loss at UCD giving the Students an opportunity to cut the gap between themselves and City.

The streak was eventually broken with a 1-0 victory over Sligo Rovers at Turner’s Cross, and that started the current unbeaten run of four games.

Their most result was a 2-1 victory over Bohemians at Turner’s Cross, a game that was decided by Daniel Krezic’s 88th-minute goal.

The ball hit the back of the net just seconds after Adam McDonnell equalised at the St Anne’s End following a sustained period of possession by the Gypsies in the City half.