Cork footballers had a free punch against Kerry and should have landed it

THE city was buzzing with anticipation long before a ball was thrown in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Green and gold mixed happily with Barry’s Tea emblazoned red jerseys outside Cork’s pubs and hostelries, supping pints and firing volleys of friendly banter. ‘Yerra’ meets ‘Go way outta that boy’.

The hot and sticky weather was a reminder of glory days in the 1980s and 1990s, when Cork and Kerry’s Munster matchups were box-office, must-not-miss-occasions. Billy Morgan clenching his fists. Dinny Allen running riot. Colin Corkery seemingly never missing a free.

More often than not, the outcome of those provincial knockout encounters dictated the mood of the respective footballing counties until the following year.

Much has been made of the demise of Cork and Kerry’s football rivalry in the intervening years.

Yet in the hours leading up to last weekend’s All-Ireland group clash, the air was thick with the prospect of another Mark Keane ambush.

Why not? Cork had taken a huge amount of pressure off their shoulders by edging Louth in their group opener. In contrast, a misfiring Kerry had lost their impressive home championship record to a rejuvenated Mayo.

If there is such a thing as a free punch in inter-county football, this was it.

Although the ground was far from full and the atmosphere nothing like when the Cork hurlers line out in the Munster championship, there was still an undeniable sense of hope amongst Cork’s hardcore football supporters.

Hope that John Cleary and the Cork senior footballers would take that next important step towards returning their county to the top echelons of the senior football championship.

What better way to underline your progress than turning over one of your greatest rivals?

Alas, Kerry hadn’t read the script. That’s because, normally, Kerry are the script-writers.

Seán O’Shea dazzled. David Clifford showed glimpses of his undeniable talent. Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney threatened on either wing. Midfielders Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry battled for every ball as if their lives depended on it.

By half time, the script remained unchanged. Cork huffing and puffing, Kerry in control and in the lead.

The third quarter delivered one of Cork’s best spells of the afternoon. Two Brian Hurley scores along with Killian O’Hanlon and Seán Powter efforts. In the blink of an eye, it was 0-10 to 0-9.

MOOT

Then came the defining moment for Cork.

Whether you agree or disagree with David Gough’s assertion that Seán Powter’s foul on Paul Geaney denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity is a moot point at this stage.

No one in the stadium seemed sure at the time. People are still arguing over the validity of the penalty award.

Clifford was ice cool from the spot and although Cork upped their game considerably during the closing stages, they never recovered from Clifford’s converted penalty.

Disappointment for Cork goalkeeper Míchéal Aodh Martin but better days like ahead for the Rebels. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

So what next?

John Cleary praised his team for the manner in which they competed. The days of Cork fading in the final 20 minutes of big games are now a distant memory.

Just as well because Cork will need a similar full 70-minute effort against Kevin McStay’s side to have any hope of causing an upset.

On a day Cleary’s side missed far too many straightforward scoring chances, substitutes Steven Sherlock and Eoghan McSweeney showed why they must start the next day.

Two points apiece, Sherlock and McSweeney’s impact was huge on a Cork forward line that finished with a 62% scoring rate compared to their opponents’ 78%.

Cork looked menacing and capable of stretching Kerry’s well-drilled defence out of position every time they moved the ball at pace along either wing.

Luke Fahy and Mattie Taylor, backed up by Maurice Shanley and Kevin O’Donovan, didn’t penetrate often enough. Mayo will have taken notice of how Kerry defended effectively in numbers and between their 20- and 45-metre lines.

Forcing Cork into traffic allowed the Kingdom to recycle possession and break at speed.

Although preoccupied with a penalty decision that went against them, most Cork supporters left Páirc Uí Chaoimh hopeful that another encouraging performance might be a sign of brighter days ahead.