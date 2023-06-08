Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 17:15

Cork U14 footballers ladies bid for All-Ireland glory when they face Mayo

After a narrow defeat to Kerry in the Munster final, JJ Deasy's side are aiming to go one better in Nenagh
Cork U14 footballers ladies bid for All-Ireland glory when they face Mayo

Cork U14 ladies football team captain Maeve Buckley (Ballincollig), centre, with vice-captains Hannah Deasy (Kinsale) and Hayley Sweeney (Delany Rovers), at a training session at Delanys. Picture: Larry Cummins

Rory Noonan

THIS Saturday is a huge day for the Cork U14 ladies footballers.

They head to Nenagh as they face Mayo in the All-Ireland final, as the Rebel county hopes to win the first of four potential All-Ireland championships this year.

The U16, minor and senior sides are all in the running for All-Ireland glory and the U14 players will be hoping to lead by example.

The U14s are up against a quality Mayo side, who have already defeated them this season in the round-robin stages so manager JJ Deasy is well aware of the task that lies ahead.

Throw-in at Nenagh is at 3.30pm and have no doubt the Cork fans will travel in numbers to support these young stars.

Last season Cork lost out after extra-time to Kerry in the final but that will have no bearing on this year’s decider.

NEW

None of the match panel and extended panel were involved last year so for them it’s not about revenge but simply winning the title for themselves and the county.

They won’t need motivation for the final but an added incentive will be the determination to end the season with some silverware after they lost out to Kerry in the Munster decider in April.

Cork U14 ladies football management team:  Karen Casey, Miriam O'Connell, Ioannis O'Connell (head coach), Sean Ryan, JJ Deasy (manager) and Bernadette Sheehan. Picture: Larry Cummins
Cork U14 ladies football management team:  Karen Casey, Miriam O'Connell, Ioannis O'Connell (head coach), Sean Ryan, JJ Deasy (manager) and Bernadette Sheehan. Picture: Larry Cummins

Speaking ahead of the final manager Deasy, they said they were looking forward to what hopefully be a great day for Cork. “We are very excited to be playing in an All-Ireland final, it’s where we wanted to be at the start of the year and we have achieved our aim of getting there.

Now all we are looking for is a good performance from the girls on the day.”

Commentating on the fact Mayo have beaten them already this year he added: “It’s hard to gage from the blitz stage because there might be different combinations of players on each of the teams. But from what we did see of them that day and in the semi-final they are an excellent team, some very fast and scoring forwards and they are strong in defence as well.

“We are under no illusion as Kerry beat us, Kildare beat them and Mayo beat Kildare then so we know exactly where they are in their ability to beat the better teams.

“All we can do is focus on getting our own girls ready and getting a performance out of them on Saturday and once we get that we can have no complaints about the outcome on Saturday."

Cork will be up against it and will need big games from the likes of Maeve Buckley, Sorcha O’Rourke, Ciara O’Regan and Sile Óg Walsh if they are to come out on top.

