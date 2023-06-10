Cork GAA secretary Kevin O'Donovan floats idea to tackle football negativity

Cork County Board secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan believes that a rule where football teams would have to line up in the traditional format for kick-outs would alleviate many of the game’s problems.

At Tuesday night’s monthly county board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, O’Donovan expressed concern regarding proposed trial rules for third-level freshers hurling and football competitions in 2023-24, stipulating minimum distances for puck-outs and kick-outs.

He felt that these changes would only make things easier for defensive-minded coaches to withdraw players behind the ball. “Football is now almost unwatchable unless you’re a passionate supporter,” he said, “I don’t think you go for the spectacle.”

Putting the onus on teams to be in the 3-3-2-3-3 formation for kickouts – with up to 50 of them taking place during a game – would make it difficult for negative tactics to take hold, he believes.

O’Donovan also took the opportunity to clarify recent discourse around the competitiveness of U12 hurling and football.

“There has been no change in GAA policy regarding competition at U12 level,” he said. “All the furore can be tomorrow’s fish-and-chip paper.

Go Games take place from U11 down, at U12 and U13 there are leagues and then championship starts at U14.

"I think some confusion arose because in camogie and ladies’ football, Go Games are in operation from U12 down.

“I would also say to the former inter-county players who have expressed displeasure about the Go Games, you have to remember that there are boys who play GAA that would spend longer time on the sideline if it was more serious.

“It’s not some grand conspiracy by the bureaucrats, it’s to reduce the levels of pressure of those on the sideline so that everybody gets a game.”

The suitability of Páirc Uí Chaoimh to hold major games was also discussed at the meeting, with unanimous support for same. The venue had been favoured by the Munster Council to host Sunday’s Munster SHC final between Clare and Limerick until the Banner County proposed playing the game at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cork chairperson Marc Sheehan put forward a robust defence of the facility.

“I will take the opportunity to address the scheduling, our stadium here – it’s the finest stadium in the province,” he said.

“Some of the discourse and some of the narrative and some of our negativity around our facilities here, which seemed to come into play in terms of the hosting or the not hosting of the Munster senior hurling final was most disappointing.

“We have the best stadium in the land.

We have no greater or no lesser amount of access or egress problems than any other stadium that would put through 40,000 or 45,000 people on any given afternoon or evening.

“We have the full support of the statutory authorities here in Cork to host the games. We are well able to do it. We do it well and we do it with a smile in terms of our stewards and event control team, and the facilities and the experience that we provide to patrons who come to a packed out Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a significant game in the Munster championship or All-Ireland series.

“We are very proud of our stadium and we will continue always to promote our stadium and to promote all the many, many positives that it has. It is very much part of what we look forward to hosting significant games well into the future and hosting them well.”

O’Donovan succinctly added: “Nobody wants to come here until they come here, then they don’t want to leave.”

He also noted that continued lack of pitch invasions after games at the venue and commended the stewards for their good work.

Responding to a query from Freemount delegate John O’Flynn regarding the rules around U20 players playing senior level, Cork’s Central Council delegate Tracey Kennedy acknowledged that a mistake had been made in changing the wording of the ruling compared with the Wexford motion passed at Congress earlier this year. Kevin O’Donovan said that it was likely that Cork would put forward a new motion on the topic for 2024.

Cork’s Munster Council delegate Joseph Blake, a former county PRO, spoke on the retirement of Echo sports journalist Mark Woods after 46 years.

“He gave tremendous service to The Echo,” he said.

“I know a lot of people here have dealt with him and he was widely respected within the county and outside it.”