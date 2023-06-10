If City win tonight, I’ll raise a glass to dad... and raise something else to rivals who label us ‘cheats’!

IT’S all my dad’s fault.

When he was a schoolboy in the 1950s, growing up in a town midway between Liverpool and Manchester, all his friends had a favourite soccer team, and most followed their father’s club.

But both my dad’s parents were Irish - his father from Roscommon, his mother from Mayo; neither a soccer stronghold. Dad had a free hit and chose Manchester City.

Why?

Because of City’s German goalkeeper, Bert Trautmann, a former Nazi Prisoner of war who won the hearts of Manchester, a city often bombed in the war, with his brilliance, amd bravely played the last 17 minutes of the 1956 FA Cup Final with a broken neck.

The die was cast, and when dad had three sons, the City gene naturally carried on a generation.

Initially, it was a chromosome I welcomed. City had huge crowds and won trophies. Dad took me to the centenary FA Cup Final in 1981, when a giant of a Scot called Tommy Hutchinson scored for us, and also our opponents, Spurs. Oops.

Soon after, the City supporting gene became a birth defect.

There is an annoying soccer song about 30 years of hurt... we suffered for as long, going up and down the leagues like a yoyo.

Any money we had was wasted, managers came and went at breakneck speed, the club seemed cursed. Once, our players tried to waste time in the dying minutes of a game as we thought we were safe from the drop - it turned out we weren’t. Another own goal. Oops.

City were a joke, even us fans admitted it. One year, instead of bouncing back from relegation, we got relegated again. A one-way yoyo! The ignominy!

Meanwhile, rival clubs enjoyed glory. A City fan once wrote a book called Manchester United Ruined My Life, and he wasn’t exaggerating for effect. Their fans, and those of Arsenal and Liverpool, were celebrating success, and spending vast, unlimited sums on players.

Then Chelsea came along with their billionaire Russian owner, and outspent even them.

In 2005, struggling City had a wonderful little winger called Shaun Wright-Phillips and Chelsea bought him for £21million, essentially to sit on their bench..

Manchester City's Shaun Wright-Phillips in 2002.

My initial reaction? Oh, great, we really need that money.

My second reaction? My god, am I an accountant now, or a fan?!

Of course, I was disillusioned to lose our best player, but I don’t recall labelling Chelsea cheats, or wailing about the unfairness of it all. Soccer, like life, is dog eat dog. Also, like life, it can be unfair at times.

They were simpler times.

You can see where this is going.

In 2008, City, for some reason which I would love to ask Sheikh Mansour some day, were bought out by the Abu Dhabi billionaire. Suddenly, we didn’t need to sell our best players, and other clubs were selling their best ones to us.

In 2011, we won our first trophy in 35 years, the FA Cup, and a year later came the famous Sergio Aguero last-gasp league title win. That day, my dad was sick, and destined not to see out the year. We watched the game together, him and his three sons. For years, we had been slagging him, saying our woes as fans, the stick we got, were all his fault. Finally, we could thank him. He liked that.

******

Tonight, City can win their first ever Champions League trophy, when they play Italian side Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul.

It would be a victory richly deserved by the brilliant manager Pep Guardiola, and the squad he has built and shaped with his genius. Sure, money is a prerequisite to success, but the club is run impeccably from top to bottom.

City are warm favourites, but this is soccer: 99 times out of 100, the best team wins in rugby, hurling, and gaelic football. Soccer has an unpredictability streak which means shocks happen more often. Then there’s bloody VAR...

Can you feel my nerves?

City have already won the league, and last week, the FA Cup (thanks to another German great). Victory tonight would complete a remarkable treble only matched by the superb Roy Keane-inspired United team of 1999.

However, rival fans, stoked up by social media algorithms and backed by some agenda-driven journalists in the mainstream media, would rush to call this moment of history tainted.

Why so?

In February, City were charged with multiple counts of breaking Premier League financial rules for several seasons, up to 2018.

The club vehemently deny the charges and insist they will overturn them via an independent commission - which could take years to make its ruling.

Yes, we’ve again swapped soccer fandom for accountancy.

INVESTMENT: Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour

Our fans have been here before. The European body, UEFA, charged City with breaches of its financial rules in 2020, but the independent sport body CAS overturned that.

I, and most City fans, believe we will again prevail. Apart from that hope, my gut response to the charges is often the defence of the guilty: Firstly, that the laws are an ass; secondly, if we’ve broken them, so have other clubs too.

The charges relate to what is laughingly called Financial Fair Play (FFP), but these are simply protectionism: a way to protect the Premier League’s old order from nouveau riche clubs barging in on their success.

FFP was originally supposed to stop clubs going into debt and facing extinction. A worthy aim. But when it emerged that the major European clubs predicated their entire financial models on debt, they decided to stop other teams investing instead.

Only spend what you earn, they insisted, knowing full well their global fan bases, garnered when they were buying success themselves, would always leave them richer than the also-rans.

I’m never going to win an argument against a rival fan shouting ‘cheats’, even if City are cleared of all charges. But I repeat: sport, like life, can often be unfair. If a rival team spends as much or more money than yours and wins, suck it up, don’t bleat about cheating like a child in the playground and try to have their glory taken away on a technicality.

Bribery, doping, and match-fixing are heinous sporting crimes; allegedly investing ‘too much?’ Give over.

A level playing field will never be possible in any sport. Glaring examples of unfairness are rife.

For instance, clubs relegated from the Premier League get a €90million ‘parachute’ payment denied all the other teams. Fair?

Spurs can charge €1million for a private box in their ground, as it is situated in London, while City only get a quarter that up north. Fair? Or are you a Spurs fan?!

What about the times United bought Andrew Cole off Newcastle and Robin Van Persie off Arsenal - both huge rivals at the time? Was that fair? Just imagine City buying Mo Salah from Liverpool!

If City win tonight, my son and I will raise a glass to dad... and raise something entirely different to the bad losers who call us cheats.

It’s all your fault, dad.