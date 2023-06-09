Munster derby for Cobh Ramblers at Treaty United

Cobh Ramblers travel to the Markets Field tonight, where they face Treaty United for the third time this season.

Last time out, Cobh Ramblers got back to winning ways as Wilson Waweru’s header got the better of Longford Town in St Colman’s Park, earning the Rams a big three points in their playoff hunt.

The Rams sit in fourth, while Treaty are six points adrift of Shane Keegan’s team and seventh in the table heading into tonight’s game.

INCONSISTENCY

Treaty United have been quite unpredictable this season, and their recent form is a testament to that. The Shannonsiders held Wexford FC to a draw after being ruthlessly defeated 7-0 by Waterford at the RSC. Prior to the winless run they now face, United had been on a run of four wins in a row.

Cobh have had similar troubles, and before the victory over Longford on Monday, they had also been four without a win.

The two clubs have already met twice this season, with the first at Markets Field ending in a 3-0 Ramblers victory. Treaty did hold Keegan’s side to a draw at St Colman’s Park, as Jack Doherty’s early goal was cancelled out by Colin Conroy’s long-range effort.

Last season, Cobh only managed to pick up two points in their four encounters with Treaty, while in 2021 they only managed a point in three games, meaning that their win this season is Cobh’s first over the team since their predecessor Limerick FC competed in the division.

Tommy Barrett’s side often rotate between a back three and a back four, and it’s likely that he could return to the 4-4-2 amid their recent struggles for results when playing with three central defenders.

In his post-match interview following his side’s 1-0 victory over De Town, Keegan highlighted the challenge that Cobh will have in their final game before the mid-season break.

“To be honest, we went to Treaty, and on the scoreline we won the game comprehensively, [but] to be honest with you, the game down there was like most games. It was a toss of a coin, there was actually nothing between the sides. Even though we won it on a reasonably big scoreline, it will be very, very tough.

“We are only halfway there, and you’d love to shout for it to be blown up now.

I think we’d be quite happy come the end of the season if we were anywhere in around where we are at the moment.”

Issa Kargbo is still suffering with the groin injury that has kept him sidelined for over a month, while James O’Leary and Michael McCarthy are also unlikely to feature tonight, but all three are expected to be back in contention at the end of the mid-season break.