Three positions that Pat Ryan needs to address in 2024

Many Cork hurling fans will be left frustrated at the Rebels’ 2023 season, given the fact they were eliminated as early as the round robin stage. Cork hurling will always divide opinion, but I honestly feel that this year was a big improvement on last year, for several reasons.

Cork were quite lethargic for many of their games last season, and once they faced Galway, it was no surprise to see their Championship campaign come to an end. Galway were poor on the day, but Cork couldn’t get out of second gear, and crashed out in the quarter final after having 16 wides.

It’s hard to argue that Cork haven’t improved on that campaign with their 2023 season. A point more in each of Cork’s last three championship games, and we’re looking at a Munster final against Clare.

However, there are a few positions that need to be addressed if Cork are to step up to the next level.

GOALKEEPER

Patrick Collins is of course Cork’s first choice goalkeeper, and when looking at some of the saves he has pulled off, it’s easy to see why. However, my gripe is not with his shot stopping.

His ball distribution from frees and puckouts has let Cork down on several occasions this season, particularly against Limerick and Tipperary.

I’ve gone through each of Patrick’s puckouts, frees and passes in Cork’s defeat to Limerick. Looking at each of his plays during the game, 63.8% of them went to a Cork player. When you take the short puckouts/passes out of the equation, that figure drops to 45.2%.

In comparison, 75.9% of U20 keeper Brion Saunderson’s passes hit a Cork player in their championship game against Tipperary, and excluding short plays, that number only drops to 61.1%.

Cork's Patrick Collins celebrates with Damien Cahalane. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Of course, Brion was surrounded by an objectively better team in relation to the competition both teams faced, so a small difference in favour of Saunderson would be understandable, but when Brion’s long-range passing is almost 16% better, you must question Collins.

You could also make the argument for Gavin Connolly, who I feel is very accurate from distance. It’s something that many Cork fans will want addressed for 2024.

MIDFIELDER

Another area that Cork seemed to lack at times was midfield. Don’t get me wrong, Roche was impressive and had a good season, and Fitzgibbon was just back from injury, but something just didn’t seem to click.

Luke Meade was inconsistent at times, and Cork missed the link between defence and attack. While Mark Coleman’s absence is certainly a factor in that, Ryan needs to find a suitable long-term partner for Darragh Fitzgibbon.

Brian Roche may just be exactly that, and it will be interesting to see how he develops, but he doesn’t seem to have the necessary quality going forward. Ethan Twomey was very impressive in his cameo against the Treaty, and he added that element to Cork’s attack. His decision making was spot on, and it made a difference.

The obvious pick is Micheál Mullins. After his performances at U20 level, there’s no doubt he is the real deal.

Mullins could be that pivot between attack and defence, like Mark Coleman. Of course – like any young player, he will need time, but he could be a big addition to this team.

FULL BACK

The full back question is one that doesn’t seem to go away, and this is where Cork fans remain divided. Damien Cahalane’s performances in 2023 were superb or woeful, it depends on who you ask.

I feel it’s somewhere in the middle. He’s had some big moments, but he’s also had some that have cost the Rebels. Against Limerick he gave away a very cheap point when taking too long in possession, but against Waterford he stepped up and made a big stop on the line.

The big issue is that there isn’t really another alternative, and he seems to be the best in recent years. Daire O’Leary is clearly not in Ryan’s plans, Rob Downey isn’t strong enough defensively, and Sean O’Donoghue struggled in the role.

There are potentially two ways that Cork could go. Developing Eoin Downey as an out-and-out fullback could be the solution. It might be worth trialling in the league.

Waterford’s Jack Fagan in action against Ciarán Joyce. Picture: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Likewise, using Ciarán Joyce as a full back could also work. He’s got the size, strength and ariel ability.

The issue is that you’re taking away one of the best performers from the last two seasons, without replacement. It merely transfers the issue to centre back, and that’s assuming that Joyce works as a full back.

This one to me looks as though it’s going to continue to cause trouble for Cork. While it's likely that Cahalane will maintain his current role, he must improve if Cork want to push on.