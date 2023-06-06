Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 14:25

FAI Cup draw: Cork City to face Treaty United and Cobh to meet UCD 

Ruairi Keating of Cork City celebrates as he leaves the field after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Bohemians at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dylan O’ Connell

Cork City will open up their Sports Direct FAI Cup campaign against Treaty United at the Market Field, while Cobh Ramblers will travel to Dublin to take on UCD at the Belfield Bowl.

Ringmahon Rangers will be facing League of Ireland newcomers Kerry FC ay Mounthawk Park in Tralee, and Rockmount will play Gorey Rangers in Wexford.

Avondale United will be on the same road as their Munster Senior League rivals, as they will play Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park.

The draw was made on Tuesday afternoon, with the fixtures pencilled in for the weekend ending July 23rd.

The Dale have a long history in the FAI Cup which includes a quarter final against Finn Harps in 2014.

Ringmahon’s last run in the FAI Cup was in 2016 and they managed to reach the Third Round, where they lost 4-1 to Cobh Ramblers.

The Ringers will travel to Kerry with experience of playing against League of Ireland opposition over the Munster Senior Cup.

They drew 3-3 with Treaty United in 90 minutes in the competition’s quarter finals last January, and lost in extra-time at Ringmahon Park.

The tie of the round is a rematch of the 2019 final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, with Oriel Park set to host this fixture.

There’s also a Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne, with Dalymount Park the venue for the latest meeting between the north-siders.

Sports Direct FAI Cup First Round Draw:

Galway United v Bangor Celtic; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians v Shelbourne, Portlaoise v Skerries Town, Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers, Treaty United v Cork City, Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers, Lucan United v St Patrick’s CYFC, Gorey Rangers v Rockmount, Derry City v Athlone Town, Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps, Wexford FC v Waterford FC, St Michael’s AFC v Waterford FC, Longford Town v St Patrick’s Athletic, UCD v Cobh Ramblers.

The first round draw for the Sports Direct Women's FAI Cup was also made this afternoon and Cork City will travel to non-league side Terenure Rangers, with all ties set to take place on the weekend ending August 27th.

The last time the Rebel Army faced an intermediate side in this competition was in 2022 and they beat Bonagee United 7-0 at Turner’s Cross.

The tie of this round is last year’s runners-up Athlone Town hosting a high flying Galway United team that is challenging for the Women’s Premier Division title.

Shelbourne, who won the league and cup double, have received a bye and will start their cup defence in the Second Round.

Sports Direct Women's FAI Cup First Round Draw: 

Treaty United v Peamount United; DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United, Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney, Terenure Rangers v Cork City, Cabinteely v Bohemians, Athlone Town v Galway United.

