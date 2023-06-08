Throw back Thursday: Draw in Kerry was the start of a glorious summer for football on Leeside 

THIRTEEN years ago this week, Cork went down to Killarney and drew 0-15 apiece with Kerry in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Football Championship at Fitzgerald Stadium.

They lost the replay at Pairc Uí Chaoimh and were dumped into the qualifiers, meaning the Rebels had to navigate a long road around the country if they were to bring Sam Maguire to Leeside for the first time since 1990.

What makes the draw so memorable is how that summer played out.

Did anyone imagine driving home from Killarney that in just three months Cork would be All-Ireland champions after a one point victory over Down?

It was a summer that saw Leeside gripped by football as the general public craved a title after losing the 2009 final to Kerry.

The city needed something. Not just because of the defeat, but the recession was at its worst and five years had gone by since the last time Liam McCarthy visited Cork.

The people didn't just want sporting success, they wanted a reason to feel good about themselves given the news cycle of unemployment and the never ending economic downturn.

The two stories ended up combining into a narrative that only sport can create.

If anything summed up the general mood at the time, the Lord Mayor at the time asked people not to say the word ‘recession’ one day in June.

The plan was to boost spirits, with Dara Murphy even saying: “All of us who live in Cork, in Ireland, are sick and tired of this recession, we’re sick and tired of the doom and gloom.”

Cork manager Conor Counihan. Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final, Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Cork were already proving to be a welcomed distraction. They won the National Football League by beating Mayo in the final, and that capped off a campaign that saw memorable victories over Monaghan, Kerry, and Dublin.

That was another important step in the collective development of a group of players that were managed by Conor Counihan.

Cork won the Division 2 league title in 2009 and the Munster championship, and they were proving to the masses that this was the start of something as opposed one good run by a young side.

The league victory provided some sense of solace after the 2009 All-Ireland final, but nothing can truly satisfy that hurt like lifting Sam Maguire.

Cork had to wait to get that their championship campaign underway as they were drawn into the Munster semi-finals. Kerry’s championship started in the quarter final stage of the competition and they hammered Tipperary 2-18 to 2-6 at Semple Stadium.

They were back out on the pitch on June 6th and over 35,000 people filled Fitzgerald Stadium in yellow, green, and red.

It looked like it was to be Kerry’s day as they went into an early three point lead.

This burst of form in front of the posts started in the opening 60 seconds as Michael Shields fouled Declan O’Sullivan and a free was awarded to Kerry.

Bryan Sheehan converted and that was the first of a stellar run that would conclude with the midfielder hitting six points.

Cork brought Pearse O’Neill into midfield and that allowed them to get greater numbers into the middle of the park which gave them control over the pace of the game.

Scores from Daniel Goulding and Donncha O’Connor got Cork on the board, and Paddy Kelly equalised with the Rebels first from open play. Paul Kerrigan then put his name on the record books, and Cork led 0-8 to 0-5.

Kerry got one just before half-time and that created a two point buffer between the teams.

Cork didn’t slow down when they got back onto the pitch as they hit three points in a row.

This is what made it 0-14 to 0-10 with 17 minutes left to play, and it looked like the Rebels were on the course for their first win in Killarney since 1995.

That sense of history was torn apart by a flurry of Kerry scores. After Colm O’Neill went against that tide to put Cork into the lead in stoppage time, Kerry won a free from a foul on Colm Cooper by Paudie Kissane.

This went over the bar and the score-line read 0-15 apiece.

The replay ended in defeat at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Kerry went on to win the Munster championship by beating Limerick.

The draw and loss ended up as the start of Cork’s summer, not the end, as they went on to navigate the qualifiers by seeing off Cavan, Wexford, and Limerick.

That put them through to the All-Ireland quarter finals, and people really started believing that an All-Ireland was possible.

It might not have felt like much at the time, but that draw at Fitzgerald Stadium ended up as the first step towards that win over Down and Sam Maguire coming back to Leeside after being away for 20 years.