Blue Demons Basketball Club will host their annual golf classic on Friday June 30

Blue Demons Basketball Club will hold their annual Golf Classic at Monkstown on Friday June 30th and at a recent function the club announced plans for their big day.

For over 20 years chairman of the organising committee Dan Byrne has drove this event and this year he is hoping for similar support with the Gurranabraher Credit Union once again coming on board as the main sponsor.

The contribution of the Gurranbraher Credit Union since coming board has helped with the steady growth of the classic.

Byrne said: “We are indebted to the Gurranabraher Credit Union who have always shown great loyalty and generosity to our club and their contribution is very much appreciated by all concerned.

“Gurranabraher Credit Union have supported this outing over the past number of years and Blue Demons club is synonymous with the Gurranabraher Parochial Hall where they played Super League games and many club teams still train at the famous northside venue.” Michael O’Connell representing the Credit Union praised the work of Blue Demons in the northside community.

O’Connell said: “The work that Blue Demons do in the community for almost 60 years should be commended and as always I am sure this event will help the financial burden of keeping a successful operation intact.

“I think the contribution of our Credit Union has for many years helped various sports in the community mainly focusing on getting young people involved.”

It is the aim of the organising committee to achieve the high standard associated with the golf outing at the prestigious Monkstown Golf course.

Right Price Tiles & Wood Flooring have kindly come to the aid of the organising committee by kindly sponsoring the prizes that are always valuable and varied.

Kieran Lynam representing the company spoke about his companies honour to be involved with this prestigious event.

Brian Neville and Michael O'Connell of Gurranabraher Credit Union, with members of Blue Demons Basketball Club after announcing details of their forthcoming Golf Classic to be staged at Monkstown on June 30.

Lynam said: “Blue Demons continue to look after many kids in their club from academy to Senior level and it’s always nice for our company to be involved in sport that helps people.”

Another company Seabrook Technology long associated with the annual outing are contributing financially to some of the costs of staging this event.

Sean O’Sullivan, Seabrook’s founder has been a member of the organising committee since its inception and is also a Blue Demons stalwart.

The organizing committee is completed by Aidan Horgan, Shane Coughlan, James Barrett, Don Coughlan and Jim Dineen and these gentlemen put in many hours of voluntary work in ensuring the classic is run smoothly.

The fee for participation in the 2023 Classic is set at €330 for a 3- man team and includes a four-course meal and excellent prizes at the prestigious Monkstown Golf Club, with its splendid course, excellent clubhouse and 5-star cuisine.

If unable to participate on the day, Tee-box and Green sponsorship can also be had for €100.

During the past year UCC Demons Senior Men’s team kept the flag flying high with their return to the Super league, and in the process achieving the double success of scooping the “Player” and “Young Player” of the Year awards on route to reaching the Final Four in the League.

Further to these achievements National Cup success was accomplished by the Under 20 squad which augurs well for the future at Senior level.