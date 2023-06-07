Four Brunell rising stars in Irish U18 basketball squad

SINGLETON'S SuperValu Brunell have four players, Issy McSweeney, Rachel Lynch, Rebecca Sexton and Ava Walshe representing Ireland when they take part in the FIBA Under 18 Women’s European Basketball Championships in Sofia Bulgaria later this month.

This is a wonderful achievement for the Northside Club to have four girls making an Irish team together and it will be also a very special occasion for Rebecca as she will captain the team in this tournament.

The Irish team under coach Tommy O’Mahony will be very well prepared, as they recently won the Four Nations Championship in Wales beating England in the final.

O’Mahony will have Brunell and Ireland Senior Women’s captain Edel Thornton as one of his assistants, and I’m sure all her experience will rub off on the team.

The Irish girls have Norway, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Great Britain in a very difficult group, however, this is a very talented squad and with the experienced O’Mahony at the helm there is no doubt they can go far in these championships.

Issy McSweeney has been playing for the Brunell Club from the age of seven, when she joined their academy.

Edel Thornton is assistant coach on this Irish team. Picture: Denis Minihane.

She suffered a serious injury last season when she tore her ACL. However, Issy is back to full fitness now and is excited to be playing in the Europeans at the end of the month.

“I am really looking forward to play for my country in the European Championships again,” Issy said. “It’s always a great honour when you put on the green jersey whatever tournament you play.

"This will be my second European, as I also played in the U16 Euros two years ago. I would like to thank my club coaches Ken Foley, Mary and Denise Fitzgibbon, Dommie Mullins and Kieran O’Leary for all the hard work they put into me over the years.

“I tore my ACL in the U18 National Cup semi-final last season and it took me 12 hard months. However, I’m fully recovered now and have been back playing since last November.

"Finally, I would also thank my Brunell teammates for their support when I was injured, as they always got me involved and picked me up when I was feeling low."

Rachel Lynch has also been playing for the Nellies since a young age. She started out with Jenny Long in Glanmire before she made the move to the city.

This will be Rachel’s second European campaign as she also played with the U16 two years ago.

“I have played with Brunell now for seven years and I would like to thank Mary, Denise, Dommie, Kieran and Edel for all the help they gave me during that period,” Rachel said.

“I also played for the Super League team first time this season and I really enjoyed playing against some of the best players in the country.

“I’m really excited to be playing in the Europeans at the end of the month, as it gives me another opportunity to gain more experience from some of the best players in Europe."

HONOUR

This was Rebecca Sexton’s first season with Brunell as she has played all of her underage basketball with Carrigaline under coaches Micheal Marshall and Helen O’Leary. She was involved with the U18, U20 and Super League teams last season at the northside club.

Rebecca is great leader on the court and there was no surprise when she was made captain of this Irish team.

“I’m really honoured to captain this Irish side into the Europeans at the end of the month,” Rebecca said.

“I played with Carrigaline from a young age and I would like to thank Mr Marshall and Helen O’Leary who spent hours on the training court to improve my game.

“The transition to Brunell was easy as I would have been friendly with most of the girls over the years, I also got to play on the Super League team this year and it was a great experience."

Ava Walshe also joined Brunell this season after playing four years under the late Alison Bowdren and one year at Douglas Bobcats.

“I’m really looking excited to be representing my country at the European’s in the coming weeks,” Ava said.

“I’m actually a year young for this tournament and I hope to pick up valuable experience. “I played last year with the Irish U17 Development Squad and really enjoyed the experience.

“This was my first season with Brunell and I really enjoyed playing with the girls and when I trained with the Super League team.

"Edel Thornton was a great influence on me with her great leadership and understanding of the game."