Three Cork charities benefit from Pat Kelly's book

SPORT as we know can bring much joy and positivity to people’s lives.

It can make an impact in so many different ways.

At the end of last year we saw one well known sports personality make a difference through the game he loves.

A game that allowed him pursue an incredible career for over fifty years as a referee.

Pat Kelly, former FIFA/ UEFA Referee and Referee Observer wrote a book with the sole intention of helping three great charities close to his heart.

The proceeds of the book sales were shared between three local Cork charities, Marymount Hospice, Mercy University Hospital, and Alzheimer’s Society Cork.

While over 400 books were sold at the launch, they also went available online and a further 130 were purchased from USA, Turkey, Australia, Spain, New Zealand, and the UK.

Many local clubs availed of this great read “It happened by chance”, all while contributing to a great cause.

Declan Daly and Pat Kelly present a cheque to Deirdre Finn of the Mercy Foundation

Cork City and County Libraries, also purchased the books for their respective branches.

The response was phenomenal, so much so that Kelly had to go for a reprint of 500 extra copies and a total of 1,500 books were sold.

Earlier this week the three charities received a total of 3,800 euro each and were very appreciative of the contributions made by all. Kelly was delighted to contribute to these local charities.

“It was great to finally hand over the cheques this week,” said Kelly.

"I would like to thank all the sponsors, too many to mention, for their generous contributions.

"To everyone who purchased the book, and sent feedback, which was all positive, I thank you.

“A lot of work went into this project from the beginning through a hard-working committee, who I thank sincerely for making this a very successful venture, including football historian Plunkett Carter, Gerry Desmond, proofreader, who I’m sure dreaded my texts, emails, and phone calls for months, and Former Cobh Ramblers player and good friend, Fergus Mc Daid, all who gave of their time freely and contributed greatly to the project.

“To my own family, In laws and friends who helped to promote and sell the book, and indeed contribute to the sponsorship.

Pat Kelly, his son Eóin Kelly, Fergus McDaid and Mary Brady of Marymount.

"The satisfaction I got from it was the positive feedback I received from all over the World on the detailed content and photos contained in the book, with some people sending me photos of family who had purchased the book and were reading it on beaches all over Europe and further afield.

"Of course, the money raised for the charities concerned was the priority and second to telling the story.”