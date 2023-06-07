‘Over the moon’ Shandon Celtic seal AUL League two title

Los Zarcos 0 Shandon Celtic 4

SHANDON Celtic are League 2 champions for 2022-23 after a 4-0 victory over Los Zarcos in Millstreet.

And a delighted Shandon manager Mark Forde had this to say after the game.

“We are all over the moon with this achievement and that makes it back-to-back titles now as we also won the League 3 title last year.

“It was a collective effort from everyone really as we had a great squad of blokes who gave us everything.

“The committee then behind the scenes worked tirelessly over the season and were a great help also, said Forde.

The game itself started with Shandon pressing hard from the off and when Shellard lofted a decent ball on for William McCarthy, Colin Murphy did well to get a foot in to knock out for a corner.

Los Zarcos' Jer Horgan tidies up in the action against Shandon Celtic at Millstreet. Picture: Barry Peelo.

From the ensuing corner, Graham Hosford headed wide while unattended inside the box.

Minutes later; Shandon took the lead from another corner when Glen Cambridge flicked on for Ian Shellard to nod home inside the box on the ninth minute.

Shandon were really bright with their approach in these early exchanges and when Cambridge knocked it back for Shellard, he drilled firmly at Denny Twomey.

Shandon doubled their advantage on 15 when Liam Eager lifted a pin-point cross on for Glen Cambridge who took a steadying touch before guiding low into the corner.

Eager lofted another one of his deliveries on for Jamie Gardiner who never bothered Twomey with his acute angled effort.

A great chance fell for Shandon soon after, but from Glen Cambridge’s cross, William McCarthy headed straight at Denny Twomey.

Los Zarcos showed signs of gradually working their way into the contest and following neat build-up play, Ross O’Donoghue skewed his effort wide from 25.

Then, when Mike Murphy exchanged passes with Dave Kelly, he drilled wide of the far post.

Shandon threatened almost immediately afterwards when Gardiner fed Shellard, but a big tackle from Shane Cremin denied the Shandon forward a pathway through on goal.

Shandon threatened in the early stage of the second half and when the Los Zarcos defence found it difficult to deal with Graham Hosford’s ball, Cambridge was accorded a half-chance but blazed over.

Los Zarcos then came so close when Dave Kelly spotted Marc O’Donovan out of position, but his audacious effort went narrowly wide.

And following further build up play from the hosts, Ronan Galvin tested Marc O’Donovan with a stinging effort from distance.

Los Zarcos captain Denny Twomey (right) with Shandon Celtic's Glen Cambridge, accompanied by referee Alan Belmajoub. Picture: Barry Peelo.

But, on the hour, Shandon increased their lead further when Glan Cambridge’s sweetly struck effort from a free kick soared into the top corner – 3-0 to Shandon.

Los Zarcos responded with a rasping free kick from Mike Murphy that made Marc O’Donovan work to punch clear from danger.

A lovely Shandon move then followed with the very influential Graham Hosford feeding Glen Cambridge who worked it forward for Conor Kelly – only to see the substitute drag his effort narrowly wide of the far post.

Shandon threatened and from a clearance out of defence, Cambridge controlled before crossing on a plate for Kelly, but he skewed over inside the box.

But, when Graham Hosford fed Conor Kelly minutes later, he made no mistake this time when Denny Twomey could only look on as he slid neatly into the far corner on 83 minutes.

Despite Los Zarcos showing a lot of resolve as they kept plugging away, Shandon’s sights were firmly on lifting that League 2 title which they did, as soon afterwards referee Alan Belmajoub brought closure to the contest.

LOS ZARCOS: Denny Twomey, Adrian Sheehan, Colin Murphy, Shane Cremin, Joe Horgan, Ross O’Donoghue, Harry Linehan, Mike Murphy, Dave Kelly, Con Linehan, Ronan Galvin.

Subs: Evan O’Sullivan for Ronan Galvin (55), Conor Corkery and Con Twomey for Ross O’Donoghue and Con Linehan (65), Cian O’Mahoney for Harry Linehan (73), Bill Kelleher for Colin Murphy (85).

SHANDON CELTIC: Marc O’Donovan, Liam Eager, Damien Morey, Paul O’Driscoll, Alan O’Driscoll, Graham Hosford, Cian O’Driscoll, William McCarthy, Jamie Gardiner, Glen Cambridge, Ian Shellard.

Subs: Eric Dorgan for Alan O’Driscoll (half-time), Conor Kelly for Jamie Gardiner (55), David Cummins for William McCarthy (63), James Lordon for Liam Eager 80), Johnston Cronin for Glen Cambridge (85).

Alan Belmajoub.