Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 08:02

Passage far to good for Na Piarsaigh as they claim the MacCurtain Cup in style

Passage far to good for Na Piarsaigh as they claim the MacCurtain Cup in style

The Passage team celebrate their MacCurtain Cup win over Na Piarsaigh

John Leonard

Passage 2-15 

Na Piarsaigh 0-12

PASSAGE claimed the MacCurtain Cup as they defeated Na Piarsaigh in the decider before a sizeable attendance at Ballinlough.

Passage restricted the Fair Hill side to two points in the opening half, but the second half was more evenly contested. Passage’s two goals, which proved to be decisive, also came in the second half.

Danny Maguire opened the scoring with a point from play for Na Piarsaigh within 30 seconds of the throw-in, before Cian McCarthy replied with sideline cut.

Eoin Galvin pointed a free for the Fair Hill side but Dylan Barrett replied for Passage with their first point from play.

Passage held Na Piarsaigh scoreless in the second quarter as persistent fouling was proving to be costly for the Fair Hill side. 

Cian McCarthy converted two frees and Luke Hanlon also pointed a free in this period.

Na Piarsaigh remained on the back foot as Cian McCarthy, Hanlon and Evan Clarke each scored points from play to give Passage an interval lead of 0-8 to 0-2.

Michael Sheehan pointed a free for the Fair Hill side within a minute of the restart, before Ryan Lynch and Kieran Waters traded points from play with Passage’s Tom O’Neill.

In the 42nd minute, Passage’s Ronan Harrington won possession from a Passage puck-out and he drilled home the game’s opening goal from the edge of the Fair Hill side’s square.

Seandun Chairman Michael Higgins presents the MacCurtain Cup to Passage captain Sean Harrington
Seandun Chairman Michael Higgins presents the MacCurtain Cup to Passage captain Sean Harrington

Na Piarsaigh kept within touching distance as they outscored Passage by four points to one, before O’Neill scored Passage’s second goal from an awkward angle, following a free in the 50th minute.

With the game effectively over as a contest, Na Piarsaigh remained pinned back as Passage outscored them by four points to two. 

All but one of Passage’s points in this period were from play, with Luke Hanlon converting a free.

The Fair Hill side had points from play by Sheehan and Galvin in stoppage time.

Scorers for Passage: T O’Neill 1-2; R Harrington 1-1; C McCarthy 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 s/l); L Hanlon 0-3f; J Lavery 0-2; D Barrett, E Clarke, N McCarthy 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: M Sheehan 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1 65); E Galvin 0-2 (0-1f); R Lynch 0-2; C Hogan D Maguire, K Waters.

Passage: G Tett; J Desmond, S Harrington, R Carroll; T Harrington, C McCarthy, K Cuthbert; E Clarke, J Lavery; D Barrett, L Hanlon, C Coughlan; T O’Neill, R Harrington, C Finnegan.

Subs: J Kind for Finnegan (35), G Carroll for Coughlan (45), N McCarthy for Barrett (47), L Harrington for Hanlon (59).

Na Piarsaigh: S Fitzpatrick; S Brady, C Bowen, S Bowen; E Dorgan, C Dower, S O’Mahony; K O’Meara, K O’Leary; C Hogan, R Lynch, E Galvin; D Maguire, K Waters, M Sheehan.

Subs: A Dennehy for O’Leary (12), A Burke for O’Meara (30, inj).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).

More in this section

Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final
Cork v Clare - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final Dual star Ben O'Connor confirms that his immediate future lies with rugby
Kevin O’Donovan, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Rory Maguire tackle Diarmuid O’Connor 7/5/2022 Cork v Kerry team news: Rebels make two changes for Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie
#cork gaa
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">England’s Tyrrell Hatton is our shout for success in Canada.</p>

The Longshot: Tyrrell Hatton has the form to win in Canada

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more