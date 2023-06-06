Passage far to good for Na Piarsaigh as they claim the MacCurtain Cup in style

Passage 2-15

Na Piarsaigh 0-12

PASSAGE claimed the MacCurtain Cup as they defeated Na Piarsaigh in the decider before a sizeable attendance at Ballinlough.

Passage restricted the Fair Hill side to two points in the opening half, but the second half was more evenly contested. Passage’s two goals, which proved to be decisive, also came in the second half.

Danny Maguire opened the scoring with a point from play for Na Piarsaigh within 30 seconds of the throw-in, before Cian McCarthy replied with sideline cut.

Eoin Galvin pointed a free for the Fair Hill side but Dylan Barrett replied for Passage with their first point from play.

Passage held Na Piarsaigh scoreless in the second quarter as persistent fouling was proving to be costly for the Fair Hill side.

Cian McCarthy converted two frees and Luke Hanlon also pointed a free in this period.

Na Piarsaigh remained on the back foot as Cian McCarthy, Hanlon and Evan Clarke each scored points from play to give Passage an interval lead of 0-8 to 0-2.

Michael Sheehan pointed a free for the Fair Hill side within a minute of the restart, before Ryan Lynch and Kieran Waters traded points from play with Passage’s Tom O’Neill.

In the 42nd minute, Passage’s Ronan Harrington won possession from a Passage puck-out and he drilled home the game’s opening goal from the edge of the Fair Hill side’s square.

Seandun Chairman Michael Higgins presents the MacCurtain Cup to Passage captain Sean Harrington

Na Piarsaigh kept within touching distance as they outscored Passage by four points to one, before O’Neill scored Passage’s second goal from an awkward angle, following a free in the 50th minute.

With the game effectively over as a contest, Na Piarsaigh remained pinned back as Passage outscored them by four points to two.

All but one of Passage’s points in this period were from play, with Luke Hanlon converting a free.

The Fair Hill side had points from play by Sheehan and Galvin in stoppage time.

Scorers for Passage: T O’Neill 1-2; R Harrington 1-1; C McCarthy 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 s/l); L Hanlon 0-3f; J Lavery 0-2; D Barrett, E Clarke, N McCarthy 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: M Sheehan 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1 65); E Galvin 0-2 (0-1f); R Lynch 0-2; C Hogan D Maguire, K Waters.

Passage: G Tett; J Desmond, S Harrington, R Carroll; T Harrington, C McCarthy, K Cuthbert; E Clarke, J Lavery; D Barrett, L Hanlon, C Coughlan; T O’Neill, R Harrington, C Finnegan.

Subs: J Kind for Finnegan (35), G Carroll for Coughlan (45), N McCarthy for Barrett (47), L Harrington for Hanlon (59).

Na Piarsaigh: S Fitzpatrick; S Brady, C Bowen, S Bowen; E Dorgan, C Dower, S O’Mahony; K O’Meara, K O’Leary; C Hogan, R Lynch, E Galvin; D Maguire, K Waters, M Sheehan.

Subs: A Dennehy for O’Leary (12), A Burke for O’Meara (30, inj).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).