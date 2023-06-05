Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final

Douglas 1-12

Delanys 0-10

DOUGLAS won the Cork City Council MacSwiney Cup as they defeated Delanys in the decider at Ballinlough, before a sizeable attendance.

This was a game that Douglas could have won by a bigger margin were it not for three goal-bound shots in the opening half that were off target.

Their goal midway through the opening half was to prove decisive, while the second half was more evenly contested with Douglas outscoring the Dublin Hill side 0-8 to 0-7.

Delanys Roy Downey outscored Diarmuid McCarthy of Douglas two pointed frees to one, before Cian Kelleher got the game’s first point from play for the Dublin Hill side midway through the opening half.

Douglas had Delanys on the back foot for most of the second quarter as they kept the Dublin Hill side scoreless in this period.

Conor Russell got their first point from play in the 19th minute. Three minutes later, Russell pounced on a wayward kick-out by Delany’s to drill home a goal from the corner of the square.

Russell and Michael Nason each tagged on points from play to give Douglas an interval lead of 1-4 to 0-3.

Douglas extended their lead with two unanswered points after the break as Diarmuid McCarthy pointed his second free and this was followed by a point from play by Russell.

Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, Douglas Captain Cathal Myers & Michael Higgins (Seandún Chairman)

Persistent fouling was proving to be costly for Douglas as Downey converted two frees in the space of two minutes and Kelleher chipped in with a point from play, before Cathal Myers responded for Douglas.

The final quarter was more open, with one score of this period coming from a placed-ball, courtesy of a free by Delanys Ciaran McCarthy.

Calvin Healy slotted over two points from play for the Dublin Hill side, before Andrew Cotter and Jack Cunningham replied with a point from play each.

Russell tagged on three further points from play for Douglas, while Kelleher replied with a point for the Dublin Hill side.

Scorers for Douglas: C Russell 1-6; D McCarthy 0-2f; M Nason, C Myers, A Cotter, J Cunningham 0-1 each.

Delanys: R Downey 0-4f; C Kelleher 0-3; C Healy 0-2, C McCarthy 0-1f.

Douglas: E O’Brien; S Geaney, J Burke, S Sahini; C O’Keeffe, K Flanagan, B Powter; E O’Sullivan, C Myers; N O’Leary, C Russell, F Sheehan; D McCarthy, G O’Sullivan, M Nason.

Subs: A Cotter for McCarthy, J Cunningham for G O’Sullivan (both h/t); R Hanley for Sheehan, F O Luanaigh for O’Leary (both 40), C O’Donovan for Geaney (46), J O’Callaghan Burke for Flanagan (50).

Delanys: N Foley; J Hosford, J Mulcahy, D Carroll; A Spriggs, P Coughlan, V Keating; R Foley, C Peelo; M McElhinney, C Healy, K Hosford; G Gould, R Downey, C Kelleher.

Subs: G Hosford for Coughlan (37), C McCarthy for McElhinney (45).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).