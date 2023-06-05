Wilson Waweru's header wins it for Cobh Ramblers against Longford

Cobh Ramblers 1

Longford Town 0

Cobh Ramblers got the better of 10-man Longford Town in an intense duel at St Colman’s Park, as Wilson Waweru’s headed goal earned Shane Keegan’s side a big three points on Monday evening,

Longford had the best chance of the half three minutes in, as Cristian Magerusan managed to get through the Cobh backline and get his shot off, but Lee Steacy just did enough to keep his effort out.

Cobh created a good opportunity of their own, as Darragh O’Sullivan Connell delivered a great cross into the area that was picked up by Charlie O’Brien, but the acting right-winger couldn’t get his effort on target, and it trickled wide of the post.

The pace of the game slowed after an intense early period both sides, and it took until the 25th minute for either side to have a clear-cut chance again, as Viktor Serdeniuk found space outside the box.

The Ukrainian’s powerful long-range effort had Steacy scrambling, but it was just off target.

On the half hour mark, Adam Verdon took Longford’s second pop from distance, but Steacy did well to save his effort.

Cobh Ramblers' and Longford Town players take a water break during the SSE Airtricity first division game at St. Colman's park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Neither side mounted much of a challenge, but the visitors did have the better of the chances in the first half. Cobh defended well though, and Brendan Frahill stood out.

Cobh raised the tempo early in the second half, with Darragh O’Sullivan Connell capitalising on a mistake from Gavin O’Brien.

The ball bounced in front of him, and he struck it on the volley, but Jack Brady got a slight touch to direct it onto the crossbar.

The hosts didn’t stop there though, as O’Brien’s ball into the box found Wilson Waweru, who headed it in for the opening goal in the 50th minute.

Longford went searching for the equaliser, as Jamal Ibrahim counterattacked, before playing a great pass to Joshua Giurgi who was on the edge of the area, but the right-back’s effort was well blocked by Charlie Lyons.

Cobh almost doubled their lead on the hour mark, as O’Sullivan Connell delivered another great ball into the box.

Waweru had time to direct his header, but his effort just narrowly missed as it bounced off the post.

Longford Town manager Stephen Henderson watches from the terrace as he serves a match ban against Cobh Ramblers' during the SSE Airtricity first division game at St. Colman's park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The hosts again came close, as Jack Doherty delivered a good ball in from a corner that fell to Frahill, who kicked it goalward, but it was cleared off the Longford line by Cian Byrne.

The Longford defender almost instantly added to his defensive heroics with an assist, as he put in a great delivery over the Cobh defence that fell to Magerusan on the edge of the six-yard box, but De Town’s number 9 couldn’t keep his shot from going over the bar.

Longford substitute Darragh Lynch saw red five minutes after his introduction for an off the ball incident with Justin Equaibor, and they did little to test the Cobh defence in the closing stages.

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; J Equaibor, B Frahill, C Lyons, W Waweru, J Hegarty (L Desmond 65), J Doherty (C Drinan 82), D O’Sullivan Connell, C Osorio (D Holland 65), C O’Brien, J Abbott.

LONGFORD TOWN: J Brady; A Walsh (C Hodanu 74), A Verdon, J Giurgi, C Magerusan, J Ibrahim (E James 93), C Byrne, J Doona (GR Priosti 79), V Serdeniuk, G O’Brien (D Lynch 79), E Farrell.

Referee: Paul Norton.