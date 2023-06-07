RedFM Hurling Leagues preview: county players back as battles heat up at top and bottom

With Sarsfields having already secured a spot in the final of Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League, the battle to join them enters its penultimate stage this weekend with Cork players available to clubs again.



The Riverstown club made it seven wins from seven as they beat Fr O’Neills last Friday week, leaving them two points ahead of second-placed Blackrock with O’Neills, Douglas and Na Piarsaigh all tied in third, two points further back.

As the Rockies are not in action again until next Tuesday week against Killeagh – just five days before the final round of fixtures – the troika in the chasing pack will look to keep up their hopes in the coming days.

On Saturday, Douglas – last year’s beaten finalists – host Sars at 3pm. Brian Turnbull, Eoin Dolan, Andy O’Connor and Mark O’Connor have been in good form for the city side, though they won’t have it easy even with Sars already qualified as Johnny Crowley’s side won’t want to lose any momentum ahead of the decider.

Fr O’Neills host Kanturk on Sunday morning - a repeat of the 2021 SAHC final - as they look to bounce back from the Sars defeat. But, while they will be favourites, Kanturk are battling to avoid relegation, as they currently sit second from bottom with two to go down. Na Piarsaigh are in action next Wednesday night at home to Charleville – the North Cork side, who beat the city club in last year’s Premier SHC relegation play-off, cannot qualify for the final and are safe from relegation.

A first defeat for Division 2 leaders Glen Rovers against St Finbarr’s last time out has served to congest further the race for promotion to the top flight.

The Glen sit on 11 points, with Ballincollig on ten and the Barrs with nine while Midleton, Fermoy and Courcey Rovers all have eight and are still mathematically in the mix.

It is Fermoy that the Glen host on Friday night while on Saturday evening second-from-bottom Bishopstown must beat Newtownshandrum to have any hope of avoiding relegation as the North Cork side are four points ahead of them.

Ballincollig welcome Courceys on Sunday morning with the Barrs travelling to face Bride Rovers while Midleton travel to the already-relegated Mallow.

Division 3 leaders Carrigaline can secure promotion and a place in the final on Friday night when they take on Newcestown – the West Cork side are currently tied with Éire Óg in second place, two points behind the pace-setters.

Éire Óg take on Bandon, who are already relegated, on Sunday morning. Kilworth, whose margin for error for avoiding the drop has disappeared, are away to Blarney tomorrow evening. Sunday’s other game is a mid-table clash between Blarney and Inniscarra.

Division 4 is unusual in that Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers have the top two spots locked in with two games to spare as Valleys have the head-to-head advantage over Lisgoold, who are four points behind them in third. At the other end of the table, Aghabullogue must beat the already relegated Kildorrery to have any hope of catching Milford, who are three points in front at the moment.

Should third-placed Argideen Rangers fail to beat Mayfield in Division 5, Russell Rovers would be promoted while Watergrasshill, who are second, will look to stay on course when they face Aghada.

There is a top-of-the-table clash in Division 6 on Sunday as leaders Tracton take on Ballygarvan while third-placed Kilbrittain will keep up the chase with a local derby against Barryroe.

The battle remains tight in Division 7. Leaders Erin’s Own face Kilshannig while the teams a point behind in second, Ballinora and Glen Rovers, meet Valley Rovers and Ballinascarthy respectively.

REDFM HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Thursday, June 8

Division 3: Blarney v Kilworth (8pm).

Friday, June 9

Division 2: Glen Rovers v Fermoy (7.45pm).

Division 3: Carrigaline v Newcestown (8pm).

Division 5: Ballygiblin v Midleton (7.30pm).

Saturday, June 10 (3pm unless stated).

Division 1: Douglas v Sarsfields.

Division 3: Newtownshandrum v Bishopstown (6pm).

Division 4: St Catherine’s v Ballinhassig (7.15pm).

Division 6: Meelin v Na Piarsaigh, Douglas v Sarsfields (5.30pm).

Division 7: Ballinora v Valley Rovers, Erin’s Own v Kilshannig, Glen Rovers v Ballinascarthy, Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr’s.

Sunday, June 11 (11.30am unless stated)

Division 1: Fr O’Neills v Kanturk.

Division 2: Ballincollig v Courcey Rovers, Bride Rovers v St Finbarr’s, Mallow v Midleton.

Division 3: Ballymartle v Inniscarra, Éire Óg v Bandon.

Division 4: Aghabullogue v Kildorrery, Lisgoold v Milford, Valley Rovers v Youghal, Ballyhea v Cloyne (12.30pm).

Division 5: Aghada v Watergrasshill, Castlemartyr v Cloughduv, Mayfield v Argideen Rangers.

Division 6: Kilbrittain v Barryroe, Tracton v Ballygarvan.

Wednesday, June 14

Division 1: Na Piarsaigh v Charleville (7.30pm).