Imokilly and DP Energy announce partnership with new jersey 

IMOKILLY GAA and DP Energy announced their new partnership last week, with the launch of a brand-new set of jerseys for the upcoming season.

DP Energy, a Cork headquartered renewable energy company focussed on sustainability, officially launched the partnership with Imokilly GAA on Wednesday May 31st.

Present at the event were DP Energy joint CEO’s Simon and Maureen De Pietro, COO Adam Cronin. Also present were East Cork GAA President Jerry O’Sullivan, Chairperson Avril Geary, and Secretary Patrick Mulcahy, as well as other executive members of the board and six Imokilly players, Ciarán Joyce, Seamus Harnedy, Timmy Wilk, Jack Leahy, Mike Kelly and John Cronin.

Speaking to John Hayes, Land Manager at DP Energy, he remarks; “Obviously, as an employee of DP Energy, and someone who’s so heavily involved in the GAA, it’s a great opportunity for us to collaborate with Imokilly GAA.

“We are an organisation that is very active in developments and renewable projects in the East Cork area. Imokilly covers all the clubs as Avril outlined – 23 clubs, many of them along the coastline, where we would be looking at opportunities for renewable development, so it works for us on both levels.” Cork senior and Imokilly captain during their three successive senior hurling titles, Seamus Harnedy expresses the importance of partnership and Imokilly GAA. “It’s a fantastic opportunity, to play in a Cork Senior Hurling Championship.

“Imokilly has always afforded me that opportunity, so it’s great. I suppose we’re lucky to be part of a good bit of success in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It’s great, I have very fond memories with Imokilly. Even with my own dad involved as a selector, it’s great to have the opportunity to play at the top tier of Cork hurling.

Fair play to DP, obviously Avril said it earlier – it’s very expensive running a board, and there’s lots of costs now associated with physio, insurance, running the teams, jerseys, giving them food after training etc. It’s great to have DP involved, they’re obviously a very good company and making great strides as well.” Dual player Mike Kelly also discussed the partnership with DP Energy and expressed his excitement for the coming season.

Avril Geary Chairperson East Cork GAA and Gerry O Sullivan President do, with Adam Cronin Chief Operating Officer DP Energy and Imokilly players John Cronin, Timmy Wilk, Mike Kelly and Ciaran Joyce sporting the new jerseys at the launch of the new Imokilly Jersey and Sponsorship deal with DP Energy Photo D O Flynn

“It’s an honour being from East Cork to play for Imokilly. Not everyone gets the chance to do it. When you’re asked to wear the historic jersey that it is, it’s a great honour.

“[We’re] Optimistic again. On the hurling side of it, we’ll again take it step by step. It’s hard with the division trying to train and get everyone together, but Denis and the team do a brilliant job getting lads together and preparing us really well for Championship. It’s the same with the football, Eoin O’Neill and all his team are preparing everyone now.”